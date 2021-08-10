Samsung launches Premiere 4K triple laser projector in India: Price, features

Samsung has launched Premiere 4K triple laser projector in India. It features a compact size, so users can easily install and rearrange the projector on their own.

Samsung claims one doesn’t need to place this projector near the surface wall as it can project an image from as close as 23.8cm.

The Samsung’s Premiere would be available in two models on Samsung’s official online store, Samsung Shop and at select Samsung Smart Plazas from August 10. The LSP9T (Triple Laser-enabled) model is available at Rs 6,29,900, whereas the LSP7T (Single Laser-enabled) variant will cost Rs 3,89,900.

Early bird consumers will get Amazon Echo Plus for free when buying any of the two models from Samsung’s official online store. Samsung is offering the new projectors with 12 months of warranty. The most expensive model can deliver a screen size of 130-inch and the more affordable variant will offer 120-inch screen size.

Both the projectors support 4K picture resolution. Samsung says Premiere LSP9T is the world’s first HDR10+ certified projector with support for triple laser technology. It is said to deliver high contrast details with a maximum brightness of 2,800 lu0mens and a contrast ratio of 2,000,000:1.

The projectors also feature a Filmmaker mode, allowing users to enjoy watching movies. The smart projector is also equipped with Samsung’s Smart TV platform and users will be able to stream content of Netflix, Amazon Prime, and YouTube, among others.

The Premiere even supports mobile connectivity features such as Tap View. It lets you mirror the contents of your smartphone onto the Samsung premiere by simply tapping the side of The Premiere with your device. SO, you will be able to cast pictures or videos from their smartphone on a bigger screen without any hassle. However, the feature only works with Samsung Galaxy smartphones running with Android 8.1 and above.

Furthermore, there is also a Game mode, which will give consumers an “immersive, vivid gaming experience” on a screen size of up to 130-inch. The Premiere even has powerful built-in woofers and Acoustic Beam surround sound.

The Premiere’s Acoustic Beam technology delivers up to 40W and 4.2 channel sound for the LSP9T and an output of 30W and 2.2 channel experience for the LSP7T. This means that one won’t need any additional sound device as the sound is in-built into the projector and users will get a theatre or auditorium-like sound, as per the company.