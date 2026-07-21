Samsung launches first Galaxy credit card with up to 5% cash rewards

Samsung has announced its first Galaxy Card, a co-branded credit card developed with Barclays US Consumer Bank and Visa. The card rewards customers for everyday spending while offering higher cash rewards on Samsung purchases, including upcoming Galaxy devices.
Applications for the Samsung Galaxy Card will open on July 22, coinciding with the Galaxy Unpacked event, where the company is expected to unveil its latest foldable smartphones.
Samsung Galaxy Card will offer 5 per cent cash rewards on eligible purchases made directly through Samsung, including preorders for upcoming Galaxy devices. New cardholders can also earn an additional $200 bonus cash reward after spending $2,000 within the first 90 days of opening an account.
Issued on the Visa network by Barclays US Consumer Bank, the Galaxy Card will be available as both a virtual card and a premium metal physical card featuring Samsung’s black logo.
The card integrates directly with Samsung Wallet, allowing users to store it alongside compatible payment cards, IDs, digital keys, boarding passes and other supported credentials. Samsung says the wallet is protected by its Samsung Knox security platform.
Eligible customers can begin applying online immediately through Samsung’s early access programme, while public applications open on July 22 through the Samsung website and retail stores in the United States.