Samsung launches first Galaxy credit card with up to 5% cash rewards

The Galaxy Card integrates with Samsung Wallet and is available as both a virtual and a premium metal card. (Image: Samsung)

Samsung has announced its first Galaxy Card, a co-branded credit card developed with Barclays US Consumer Bank and Visa. The card rewards customers for everyday spending while offering higher cash rewards on Samsung purchases, including upcoming Galaxy devices.

Applications for the Samsung Galaxy Card will open on July 22, coinciding with the Galaxy Unpacked event, where the company is expected to unveil its latest foldable smartphones.

Up to 5% cash rewards

Samsung Galaxy Card will offer 5 per cent cash rewards on eligible purchases made directly through Samsung, including preorders for upcoming Galaxy devices. New cardholders can also earn an additional $200 bonus cash reward after spending $2,000 within the first 90 days of opening an account.