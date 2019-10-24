Samsung launches Exynos 990 chipset with 5G modem, likely to power the Galaxy S11

Samsung has launched the Exynos 990, its latest flagship mobile processor that may end up powering the upcoming Galaxy S11 lineup. The chipset uses a 7nm manufacturing process and supports 5G connectivity. The company is also introducing a new 5G modem called the 5G Exynos Modem 5123 which will likely be paired with the Exynos 990 processor. The new mobile chipset will compete with the Snapdragon 865 processor, which is expected to be launched in December.

Advertising

The company says the Exynos 990 should offer an overall 20 per cent performance over the company’s previous-generation mobile chipsets. The new processor now features an Arm Mali-G77 GPU, which Samsung says is based on the new Valhall architecture that either improves a 20 per cent boost in graphics performance and/or a 20 per cent in power efficiency. Plus, there’s a dual processing unit for on-device machine learning. The Exynos 990 chipset is also getting an improved digital signal processor.

Also read| Facebook’s big Libra hearing: What we learnt from Mark Zuckerberg’s testimony

Other features of the Exynos 990 chipset include support for LPDDR5 with data rates up to 5,500 megabits per second (Mb/s), a 120Hz refresh screen rate, an advanced image signal processor (ISP) with support up to six individual image sensors and support for photos up to 108MP.

The South Koren major has also announced a brand new 5G Exynos Modem 5123. Both Exynos 990 and the 5G Exynos Modem 5123 are expected to begin mass production by the end of this year. It wouldn’t be surprising to see the Galaxy S11 or Galaxy S11 Plus making their debut with the Exynos 990. The devices are said to launch sometime in February 2020.