Samsung is rolling out One UI 4 beta update based on Android 12

Samsung is rolling out a One UI 4 public beta update, which is based on Android 12. It is available for those users who are using the flagship Galaxy S21 smartphones, including the standard version, the Galaxy S21+, and Galaxy S21 Ultra. The company has announced this in a blog post.

The news comes just a few weeks ahead of when Google is expected to release the stable update for the Pixel phone users. The Samsung Galaxy S21 series users can register for the beta program via the Samsung Members app on their devices. However, Samsung is rolling it out in only a few markets.

9to5Google reported that the Android 12 Beta will be released on September 14 in the United States and a few other markets. The cited source claims that those who are based in the UK, China, India, Germany, Poland, and South Korea will also receive the update.

Samsung will release the update as the “One UI 4 Beta Program.” It is currently unknown whether the update will be available for everyone or there will be limited slots. The report says that the Android 12 Beta is currently available in the US.

It should be noted that the beta is actually for Samsung’s One UI 4, which is based on the latest Android 12 OS. So, it is unknown how much of Google’s design language will be seen on the Samsung Galaxy S21 series.

Samsung says users will get “a wealth of theme options that let you adjust the look and functionality of your device, giving you tools to configure your home screen, icons, notifications, wallpapers and much more.”

There will also be “redesigned, upgraded widgets offer deep customization — from visibility to appearance. You also get convenient access to a more robust and diverse array of emojis all in one place,” the company said.