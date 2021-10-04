Samsung is removing advertisements from its first-party applications

Samsung is now removing ads from its first-party apps. As per a report by 9to5Google, the updated versions of these Samsung apps, were spotted first by users in South Korea, who posted the news in the company’s Community Forum.

As per a report by TizenHelp, a comment from a Samsung executive confirmed that ads were removed from the Samsung Health app on October 1. The company has started removing ads from apps including Weather, Health, Samsung Pay and Theme. Samsung executive had promised back in August, that they would remove these ads.

Samsung is removing Banner ads from its apps. As per a report by PhoneArena, the Weather app has added temperature and forecast information at the top of the screen where it earlier showed banner ads.

One of the reasons that Samsung may have decided to make the move to remove ads could be because of customer complaints, regarding spending big bucks on a premium phone only to feel that Samsung was trying to convince them to spend more money.

Some Korean users have also shared screenshots of the company’s app now that they are ad-free. One user shared a screenshot of the Samsung Pay app without any banner ads and noted that the user interface actually looks quite neat now.

Advertisements on smartphones can make for a jarring experience, especially if the notifications for these ads keep popping up and disturbing the user. It is good to see Samsung stick to its promise and remove the ads from its apps. Users have also reported that some of these apps were loading faster now that the banner ads were gone.