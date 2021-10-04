scorecardresearch
Follow Us:
Monday, October 04, 2021
PANDORA PAPERS

Samsung is removing advertisements from its first-party applications

Samsung is now removing ads from its first-party apps. Here is everything we know.

By: Tech Desk | Chandigarh |
Updated: October 4, 2021 1:54:38 pm
Samsung, Samsung ads, Samsung removing ads, Samsung apps, Samsung first-party apps, Ads on Samsung apps, Samsung newsSamsung has started removing ads from apps including Weather, Health, Samsung Pay and Theme (Express Photo)

Samsung is now removing ads from its first-party apps. As per a report by 9to5Google, the updated versions of these Samsung apps, were spotted first by users in South Korea, who posted the news in the company’s Community Forum.

As per a report by TizenHelp, a comment from a Samsung executive confirmed that ads were removed from the Samsung Health app on October 1. The company has started removing ads from apps including Weather, Health, Samsung Pay and Theme. Samsung executive had promised back in August, that they would remove these ads.

Samsung is removing Banner ads from its apps. As per a report by PhoneArena, the Weather app has added temperature and forecast information at the top of the screen where it earlier showed banner ads.

https://images.indianexpress.com/2020/08/1x1.png

One of the reasons that Samsung may have decided to make the move to remove ads could be because of customer complaints, regarding spending big bucks on a premium phone only to feel that Samsung was trying to convince them to spend more money.

Must Read |Amazon Prime Day, Flipkart Big Saving Day sales: Offers on Garmin smartwatches, Poco M3, etc

Some Korean users have also shared screenshots of the company’s app now that they are ad-free. One user shared a screenshot of the Samsung Pay app without any banner ads and noted that the user interface actually looks quite neat now.

Advertisements on smartphones can make for a jarring experience, especially if the notifications for these ads keep popping up and disturbing the user. It is good to see Samsung stick to its promise and remove the ads from its apps. Users have also reported that some of these apps were loading faster now that the banner ads were gone.

📣 The Indian Express is now on Telegram. Click here to join our channel (@indianexpress) and stay updated with the latest headlines

For all the latest Technology News, download Indian Express App.

  • The Indian Express website has been rated GREEN for its credibility and trustworthiness by Newsguard, a global service that rates news sources for their journalistic standards.
© IE Online Media Services Pvt Ltd
Advertisement

More Tech

Advertisement

Photos

Samsung Galaxy A52s 5G, Samsung Galaxy A52s 5G price in India, Samsung Galaxy A52s 5G photos, Samsung Galaxy A52s 5G camera, Samsung Galaxy A52s 5G price, Samsung Galaxy A52s 5G price in India
Samsung Galaxy A52s 5G first look: Big display, Qualcomm 778G processor and 64MP camera

Best of Express

Must Read

Advertisement

Oct 04: Latest News

Advertisement