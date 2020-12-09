Samsung completes 25 years in India, announces plans to focus on 5G, AI and more

To mark the company's 25 years in India, it has put out a new logo for its future vision for the country. (Image: Samsung)

Samsung India has just completed 25 years in India and to commemorate this, it has launched a new #PoweringDigitalIndia initiative. Under this initiative, the company states that it has started a new citizenship program aimed at students, plotted a refreshed local R&D strategy and has taken up new initiatives in manufacturing.

To mark the company’s 25 years in India, it has put out a new logo for its future vision for the country. It states that the logo “signifies connectivity and transformation.” It is a visual representation for looking ahead, innovation and speed, whereas, the dot design on top of “I” which represents motion and speed. The logo also consists of India colours inside of the negative space, so that they do not obstruct the overall design and colours that have been used as accents.

Under the citizenship program, the company will involve engineering students and academia from across the country and will help create a stronger innovation ecosystem in the country. The company states that the details of this program will be revealed soon.

The newly refreshed R&D strategy for the next year states that the company will focus on developing advanced technologies like 5G, AI, IoT, cloud services and more. The company states that it is working with various partners in India to help bring 5G connectivity to people. It will also help in strengthening the startup ecosystem by augmenting their in-house innovation capabilities.

The new manufacturing initiatives include Making devices in India and setting it as a major electronics manufacturing and exports hub for the company, similar to South Korea and Vietnam. Back in 2018, the company opened the world’s largest mobile factory in Noida, Uttar Pradesh. It also opened the world’s largest mobile experience centre at the Opera House in Bengaluru. It plans to continue to keep on taking similar initiatives throughout the future.

Samsung launched in India back in 1995, during the country’s early years of liberalisation and globalisation. Since then it has developed gradually to become the country’s largest mobile phone and consumer electronics company. It till date has opened two manufacturing facilities, five R&D centres, one design centre and over 200,000 retail outlets throughout the country.

“At 25, Samsung India is as young and vibrant as New India. Millions of our consumers, our partners and employees, have loved Samsung over the years to make us the country’s biggest, most trusted and most admired brand of mobile phones and consumer electronics, with almost every home in India having a touch of Samsung. Our new vision #PoweringDigitalIndia sets the course for India’s future growth, in which Samsung will continue to be its strongest partner,” Mr Ken Kang, President & CEO, Samsung Southwest Asia said in a press release.

“Samsung is committed to work with the Government of India and various state governments to realize their vision of nation building, digital inclusion, digital empowerment and bridging of the digital divide through multiple initiatives in manufacturing, R&D, creation of jobs and entrepreneurship, responsible citizenship and transformational innovations,” he added.

Express Tech is now on Telegram. Click here to join our channel (@expresstechie) and stay updated with the latest tech news.

📣 The Indian Express is now on Telegram. Click here to join our channel (@indianexpress) and stay updated with the latest headlines

For all the latest Technology News, download Indian Express App.

© IE Online Media Services Pvt Ltd