Samsung’s new Hearapy app can stop car sickness in just 60 seconds: Here’s how it works

Samsung has launched a new app that could make car sickness during vacations, commutes, and road trips a thing of the past. Called Hearapy, the new app can be a lifesaver for people who feel sick as soon as the car starts moving.
While Google already has a feature called Motion Cues that works on all Android devices, Samsung’s solution is simpler as it relies only on audio. Based on research by scientists at Nagoya University in Japan, testing different audio frequencies, it was found that sound played at a particular level and frequency affects the vestibular system, which is part of the inner ear that helps control balance.
It was observed that listening to a low-frequency bass tone at 100Hz, played at around 75 to 85 dB, helped the brain process motion more effectively, with participants reporting less stress and reduced nausea during car rides. Samsung claims listening to the bass tone for just a minute can help you feel better for a two-hour road trip. It also features a timer that helps users track their sessions.
Samsung Hearapy is more of an alternative to helping people affected by motion sickness, as it does not require users to stare at a screen or take medications, and therefore, has no side effects. One thing to note here is that the volume should be set correctly. The app suggests somewhere around 85 dB, which is loud but does not exceed the safe hearing limit.
The app is currently available on Android and works with the newly launched Galaxy Buds 4 Pro, but the company has yet to confirm if it works with other wireless earbuds.