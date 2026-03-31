Samsung’s new Hearapy app can stop car sickness in just 60 seconds: Here’s how it works

Samsung has launched a new app that could make car sickness during vacations, commutes, and road trips a thing of the past. Called Hearapy, the new app can be a lifesaver for people who feel sick as soon as the car starts moving.

While Google already has a feature called Motion Cues that works on all Android devices, Samsung’s solution is simpler as it relies only on audio. Based on research by scientists at Nagoya University in Japan, testing different audio frequencies, it was found that sound played at a particular level and frequency affects the vestibular system, which is part of the inner ear that helps control balance.