‘Samsung has strategically chosen to stay away from notched display’

Samsung has strategically chosen to stay away from notched displays, Sumit Walia, Director Mobile Marketing of Samsung India, told indianexpress.com on the sidelines of Galaxy A7 launch. The feature, popularised by Apple iPhone X, has been adopted by most smartphone these days. However, it looks like we will not be seeing notched displays on Samsung phones any time soon.

“We make our own displays and we were the first to disrupt the Infinity display experience on the Galaxy S8. Even then, we had a choice to port a notched display, but we chose not to do that. We believe that it is a clutter creating experience when watching videos and we have chosen strategically to stay away from that kind of an experience,” said Walia.

Galaxy A7 is Samsung’s first phone to come with triple rear cameras. It does not feature optical zoom like rivals, instead the company has decided to go with ultra-wide lens. The phone is priced starting at Rs 23,990 and it directly competes with the likes of Huawei Nova 3, OnePlus 6, etc.

“We have gone with a certain insight on this product and we have ported the ultra-wide lens. Given the lifestyle of the audience (people between the age of 21 years to 30 years) that we are targeting, they would be more inclined towards ultra-wide photography. That is why we chose the ultra-wide lens over 2x optical zoom,” he explained.

Samsung has incorporated in the Galaxy A7 a host of features based on user feedback. One such feature is fingerprint sensor embedded into power button on the right side, which he says feels more convenient when unlocking the phone. “When consumers pick up the phone, the first thing they use the power button is for face unlock, which also has some kind of limitations in terms of light conditions. So, we thought why not integrate fingerprint sensor into the side power button.” Interestingly, some Sony Xperia phones had a feature a couple of years back.

Asked whether the aggressive pricing on Galaxy A7 as well as recently launched Galaxy J6+ and Galaxy J4+ is due to stiff competition from Chinese players like Xiaomi and OnePlus; he said that the company does not look at competition as such. “Our idea has always been about what the consumer wants and how is it that we can keep winning the trust and love of consumers,” he pointed out.

Samsung Galaxy A7 comes in new bold colour options, which again was introduced based on consumer feedback. The phone also ships with Wide L1 Certification to ensure a True HD+ experience and Dolby Atmos 360-degree surround sound, which gives an immersive sound experience.

Finally, on when we can expect Android 9.0 Pie updates for Samsung phones, Walia said he will not be able to give a specific timeline. “We are working around the clock, but right now I don’t have a timeline. We are striving very hard and we are aware that it is important for users to get access to the best Android operating system. We understand that and we will try and meet consumer expectations on that as well,” he added.

