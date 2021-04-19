Samsung makes repairing Galaxy devices easier with new ‘pick up & drop’ service

The Samsung service will be available to a number of users who have a Galaxy A series, M series, and F-series device, among others. (Express Photo)

Samsung has introduced a new contactless pick-up and drop service for mobile devices and tablets. The new service for Galaxy smartphones and tablets allows users to get their devices repaired without leaving the safety and comfort of their homes. Alternatively, Samsung users can also opt for only a drop-only service, which requires them to only leave their device at the service centre. After the repairs are done, the service centres will get the devices delivered to the users’ home.

“The new ‘pick-up and drop’ and ‘drop only’ service will allow consumers to get their mobile devices serviced without stepping out of their homes, especially in the current situation,” Sunil Cutinha, Vice President, Customer Service, Samsung India.

Am I eligible for Samsung Pick up & Drop service/ Drop-only service?

The new delivery service is now available in 46 cities in India including Delhi, Gurgaon, Mumbai, Kolkata, Chennai, Pune, Bangalore, Ahmedabad, and Ghaziabad, among others. The company has assured that all personnel involved in picking up and dropping the devices from the home of the users will follow safety protocols.

Supported devices and costs

The service also applies to a wide range of Samsung Galaxy products. these include the Galaxy A, Galaxy M, Galaxy S, Galaxy F, Galaxy Note, and Galaxy Fold series smartphones as well as tablets. Samsung device users can avail, the pick-up and drop service at Rs 199 while the drop-only service can be availed at Rs 99. There are several digital options for making payments.

How to register a service appointment?

Samsung users can now get 24/7 support on WhatsApp by sending a text to Samsung’s WhatsApp support number at 1800-5-7267864 to register for the service. The WhatsApp support feature will allow users to seek technical support, get to know the status of a repair and new offers among other things. Users can also visit the Samsung website http://www.samsung.com/in/support, to get 24/7 support from “trained agents” and an AI-based ChatBot.



There is a ‘Remote Support’ option that will allow Samsung call centre agents to work on a consumer’s Galaxy device remotely through the internet and identify the issue. Users can also contact the call centres to get real-time help depending on the issue.