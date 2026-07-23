Samsung Galaxy Z Fold8 Ultra, Fold8, Flip8 now available in India: Check price and offers

Samsung's new Galaxy Z Fold8 Ultra, Galaxy Z Fold8 and Galaxy Z Flip8 have been launched in India with upgraded Galaxy AI features and redesigned foldable hardware. (Image: Express Image)

Samsung has launched its next-generation foldable smartphones in India, introducing the Galaxy Z Fold8 Ultra, Galaxy Z Fold8, and Galaxy Z Flip8 with slimmer designs, upgraded displays, Galaxy AI features, and improved durability across the range.

All three smartphones are now available for pre-order, with sales beginning soon.

The company says the latest Galaxy Z series is designed around different user needs, with the Galaxy Z Fold8 focused on immersive entertainment, the Galaxy Z Fold8 Ultra targeting productivity and content creators, and the Galaxy Z Flip8 offering a compact, AI-powered experience for everyday use.

Samsung Galaxy Z Fold8 Ultra, Fold8 and Flip8: Key features

Samsung says the new Galaxy Z series combines purpose-built Galaxy AI with redesigned hardware, improved hinge engineering, brighter displays and enhanced durability.