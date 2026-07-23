Samsung Galaxy Z Fold8 Ultra, Fold8, Flip8 now available in India: Check price and offers

All three Samsung Galaxy smartphones are now available for pre-order, with sales beginning soon.

By: Tech Desk
4 min readJul 23, 2026 04:51 PM IST
Samsung's new Galaxy Z Fold8 Ultra, Galaxy Z Fold8 and Galaxy Z Flip8 have been launched in India with upgraded Galaxy AI features and redesigned foldable hardware. (Image: Express Image)Samsung's new Galaxy Z Fold8 Ultra, Galaxy Z Fold8 and Galaxy Z Flip8 have been launched in India with upgraded Galaxy AI features and redesigned foldable hardware. (Image: Express Image)
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Samsung has launched its next-generation foldable smartphones in India, introducing the Galaxy Z Fold8 Ultra, Galaxy Z Fold8, and Galaxy Z Flip8 with slimmer designs, upgraded displays, Galaxy AI features, and improved durability across the range.

All three smartphones are now available for pre-order, with sales beginning soon.

The company says the latest Galaxy Z series is designed around different user needs, with the Galaxy Z Fold8 focused on immersive entertainment, the Galaxy Z Fold8 Ultra targeting productivity and content creators, and the Galaxy Z Flip8 offering a compact, AI-powered experience for everyday use.

Samsung Galaxy Z Fold8 Ultra, Fold8 and Flip8: Key features

Samsung says the new Galaxy Z series combines purpose-built Galaxy AI with redesigned hardware, improved hinge engineering, brighter displays and enhanced durability.

The Galaxy Z Fold8 weighs 201g, making it Samsung’s lightest Fold smartphone yet. It features a 7.6-inch Dynamic LTPO AMOLED 2X main display with a 120Hz refresh rate and HDR10+ support, alongside a 5.5-inch cover display. It is powered by the Snapdragon 8 Elite Gen 5 processor, packs a 4,800mAh battery with 45W fast charging, and includes dual 50MP rear cameras.

The Galaxy Z Fold8 Ultra is positioned as Samsung’s most advanced foldable. It features an 8-inch main display, weighs 215g and measures just 4.1mm when unfolded. The device comes with a 200MP primary camera, a 50MP ultra-wide camera, a 10MP telephoto camera, a Snapdragon 8 Elite Gen 5 processor and a larger 5,000mAh battery with 45W charging.

Galaxy Unpacked 2026 in London showcased Samsung's expanding foldable lineup alongside new wearables and AI-powered devices.(Image: The Indian Express/ Anuj Bhatia) Samsung has revealed its first wide aspect ratio foldable phone – the Galaxy Z Fold 8 (middle) at the Unpacked event in London. (Image credit: Anuj Bhatia/Indian Express)

The Galaxy Z Flip8 is Samsung’s slimmest Flip smartphone to date, weighing 180g and measuring 6.1mm thick. It features an updated AI-powered FlexWindow, a 50MP main camera, Flex Mode photography features, Gemini AI integration and Samsung’s ProVisual Engine for improved image quality.

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Galaxy AI features

Samsung has expanded Galaxy AI across its new foldables, with features such as Gemini Intelligence, Now Brief, and Now Nudge.

Gemini Intelligence can perform tasks across 49 supported apps and services, allowing users to complete actions such as making reservations, searching for information or organising notes with fewer steps. The AI-powered Notebooks feature can automatically organise notes, recordings and images into structured summaries.

Also Read | Everything Samsung announced at its big London event: Wider Fold 8, New Watch Ultra 2, and more

The devices also introduce an AI Assistant Activity dashboard that allows users to review AI-generated actions and manage privacy settings more easily.

Samsung Galaxy Z Fold8 Ultra, Fold8 and Flip8 price in India

The Galaxy Z Fold8 Ultra starts at Rs 1,99,999 for the 12GB + 256GB variant. The 12 GB + 512 GB model is priced at Rs 2,19,999, while the top-end 16 GB + 1 TB variant costs Rs 2,59,999.

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The Galaxy Z Fold8 starts at Rs 1,79,999 for the 12 GB + 256GB model, while the 12 GB + 512 GB model costs Rs 1,99,999. The 16 GB + 1 TB variant is priced at Rs 2,39,999.

The Galaxy Z Flip8 starts at Rs 1,24,999 for the 12GB + 256 GB model, while the 12 GB + 512 GB variant is priced at Rs 1,44,999.

Pre-order offers

Samsung is offering an upgrade bonus of Rs 10,000 on both the Galaxy Z Fold8 Ultra and Galaxy Z Fold8, while Galaxy Z Flip8 buyers can avail an upgrade bonus of Rs 5,000.

Customers can also choose bank or UPI cashback of up to Rs 9,000 on Fold models and Rs 4,000 on Flip8, instead of the upgrade offer.

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Also Read | Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 8 hands-on: Wide phones are back, and how

The company is also offering up to 30 months of no-cost EMI with zero down payment through select NBFC partners, as well as up to 9 months of no-cost EMI via participating banks.

Samsung Care+ and Galaxy Forever

Samsung has also introduced Samsung Care+, offering two years of protection against accidental and liquid damage, with authorised service support.

Additionally, the Galaxy Forever programme provides Samsung Care+ protection along with an assured buyback value of up to 55 per cent. The plan is available for the Galaxy Z Fold8 and Galaxy Z Fold8 Ultra at Rs 1,084 per month for 24 months under a no-cost EMI option.

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