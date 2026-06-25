Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 8 Wide: Expected specs, display, unveiling date 

Samsung is expected to unveil the Galaxy Z Fold 8 Wide alongside the Galaxy Z Fold 8 Ultra and Galaxy Z Flip 8 at its Galaxy Unpacked event in London on July 22. Although the company has yet to officially confirm the Z Fold 8 Wide, multiple leaks, certification filings, and industry reports have revealed key details about what could be one of Samsung’s most practical foldables yet.

The Galaxy Z Fold 8 Wide recently appeared in a US Federal Communications Commission (FCC) filing, a development that typically indicates a device is nearing launch. According to reports from Forbes, the certification confirms support for 5G, Wi-Fi, Bluetooth, and NFC connectivity, and suggests Samsung has finalised the hardware ahead of release.

Unlike previous Galaxy Fold generations, the Fold 8 Wide is expected to focus on a broader design. Reports suggest the device will feature a 5.4-inch external display with a 4:3 aspect ratio, making it significantly wider than Samsung’s traditionally tall and narrow cover screens. The wider format is expected to improve typing, messaging, web browsing, and overall one-handed usability.

The main foldable display is reportedly a 7.6-inch panel with wider proportions than previous Fold models. This could result in a better experience for video playback, multitasking, and productivity applications by reducing the black bars commonly seen on taller foldable screens.

Also Read | Samsung looks to bring One UI 9 to more devices after Galaxy 26 beta rollout

Despite its larger footprint, leaks indicate that the Fold 8 Wide could weigh around 201 grams, making it lighter than the rumoured 215-gram Fold 8 Ultra. If accurate, it would rank among Samsung’s lightest book-style foldables.

Improved durability

Display durability may also see an upgrade. Reports suggest Samsung will use a 60-micron ultra-thin glass (UTG) layer on the Fold 8 Wide, compared to the 45-micron glass reportedly used on previous models. The thicker glass could improve durability and may help Samsung further reduce crease visibility, although the company has not confirmed any changes to the fold line.

The Galaxy Z Fold 8 Wide is rumoured to pack a 4,800mAh battery with 45W wired charging support. Camera details remain limited, but current leaks point to a 50-megapixel primary sensor. Samsung is reportedly reserving its most advanced camera hardware for the Fold 8 Ultra.

Story continues below this ad

Storage options are expected to include 256GB, 512GB, and 1TB variants. Reported colour choices include Cream, Graphite, Lavender, and Pistachio, alongside potential online-exclusive finishes.

Also Read | Android 17 eligible devices: Full list of phones expected to get the update

On the software side, the Fold 8 Wide is expected to launch with Android 17-based One UI 9 and Samsung’s latest Gemini-powered AI features. Pricing remains unknown, with Samsung expected to reveal full details during Galaxy Unpacked on July 22.

Based on current leaks, the Galaxy Z Fold 8 Wide appears to be more than a lower-tier alternative to the Ultra. Instead, Samsung seems to be positioning it as a distinct foldable focused on wider displays, improved usability, lighter weight, and enhanced durability.