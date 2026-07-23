Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 8 vs Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 8 Ultra: What’s different?

Samsung has expanded its foldable lineup with two premium book-style smartphones, the Galaxy Z Fold 8 and the Galaxy Z Fold 8 Ultra. While both devices share Samsung‘s foldable DNA, they target different users, with the Ultra model offering notable upgrades in cameras, battery, and overall flagship features.

Here’s a detailed comparison between the two foldables.

Design

The Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 8 adopts a wider, passport-style design that makes the cover display easier to use one-handed while unfolding into a larger tablet-like screen.

The Galaxy Z Fold 8 Ultra, meanwhile, retains Samsung’s slimmer and taller foldable design, catering to users who prefer a more traditional smartphone form factor when folded.