Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 8 vs Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 8 Ultra: What’s different?

Samsung has expanded its foldable lineup with two premium book-style smartphones, the Galaxy Z Fold 8 and the Galaxy Z Fold 8 Ultra. While both devices share Samsung‘s foldable DNA, they target different users, with the Ultra model offering notable upgrades in cameras, battery, and overall flagship features.
Here’s a detailed comparison between the two foldables.
The Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 8 adopts a wider, passport-style design that makes the cover display easier to use one-handed while unfolding into a larger tablet-like screen.
The Galaxy Z Fold 8 Ultra, meanwhile, retains Samsung’s slimmer and taller foldable design, catering to users who prefer a more traditional smartphone form factor when folded.
Both phones are expected to feature premium builds and Samsung’s latest foldable hinge technology.
Samsung has not officially confirmed the display specifications yet, but both devices are expected to feature large AMOLED foldable displays with high refresh rates and bright panels.
The Fold 8’s wider aspect ratio is designed to improve multitasking and media consumption, while the Ultra is likely to retain its tall, immersive display.
According to leaked marketing materials, both smartphones are powered by the Qualcomm Snapdragon 8 Elite for Galaxy processor.
This means users should expect flagship-level performance, improved AI capabilities, efficient multitasking, and enhanced gaming performance on both devices.
The biggest differences between the two phones lie in their camera systems.
The Galaxy Z Fold 8 features a dual 50MP rear camera setup comprising a 50 MP wide-angle sensor and a 50 MP ultra-wide-angle camera, along with a 10MP selfie camera.
The Galaxy Z Fold 8 Ultra offers a more advanced camera system, featuring a 200 MP primary sensor, a 50MP ultra-wide camera, and a 10MP telephoto lens.
The larger 200 MP sensor and dedicated telephoto camera are expected to deliver higher-resolution images, improved low-light performance, and significantly better zoom capabilities, making the Ultra a stronger choice for photography enthusiasts.
Battery capacity is another major difference.
The Galaxy Z Fold 8 is expected to offer up to 26 hours of video playback, though Samsung has not revealed its battery capacity.
The Galaxy Z Fold 8 Ultra is equipped with a 5,000mAh battery, which is rated for up to 27 hours of video playback, giving it a slight edge in endurance.
Both foldables are expected to launch with Samsung’s latest version of One UI based on Android, bringing advanced Galaxy AI features, multitasking tools, productivity enhancements, and support for foldable-specific software optimisations.
The Galaxy Z Fold 8 is likely to appeal to users looking for a premium foldable with flagship performance and a more practical, wider design at a relatively lower price, starting at Rs 1,79,999.
The Galaxy Z Fold 8 Ultra, on the other hand, is aimed at power users who want Samsung’s best foldable experience. Its upgraded 200MP camera, telephoto lens, and 5,000mAh battery make it the more capable option for photography, productivity, and all-day use, with prices starting from Rs 1,99,999.
If the user prioritises a premium experience, the Galaxy Z Fold 8 Ultra is the stronger choice. If the user wants Samsung’s latest foldable experience with flagship performance, the Galaxy Z Fold 8 should still deliver a premium experience.