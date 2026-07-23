Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 8 vs Fold 7: Price, Specs, Camera Compared

Samsung on Wednesday unveiled the Galaxy Z Fold 8, its latest book-style foldable smartphone, bringing a redesigned form factor, a faster processor, quicker charging and a lighter body. While the new model introduces several hardware changes, the Galaxy Z Fold 7 remains one of Samsung’s most capable foldables, especially with its flagship-grade camera system.

Here’s how the Galaxy Z Fold 8 compares with the Galaxy Z Fold 7.

The price factor

The Galaxy Z Fold 8 starts at Rs 1,79,999 for the 12GB + 256GB variant in India. It is available in Graphite, Cream and Lavender colours, with Pistachio offered as an online-exclusive option.

The Galaxy Z Fold 7 launched at Rs 1,74,999 for the 12GB + 256GB model and continues to be available through retail channels, often with discounts and exchange offers.