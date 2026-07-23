Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 8 vs Fold 7: Price, Specs, Camera Compared

Samsung on Wednesday unveiled the Galaxy Z Fold 8, its latest book-style foldable smartphone, bringing a redesigned form factor, a faster processor, quicker charging and a lighter body. While the new model introduces several hardware changes, the Galaxy Z Fold 7 remains one of Samsung’s most capable foldables, especially with its flagship-grade camera system.
Here’s how the Galaxy Z Fold 8 compares with the Galaxy Z Fold 7.
The Galaxy Z Fold 8 starts at Rs 1,79,999 for the 12GB + 256GB variant in India. It is available in Graphite, Cream and Lavender colours, with Pistachio offered as an online-exclusive option.
The Galaxy Z Fold 7 launched at Rs 1,74,999 for the 12GB + 256GB model and continues to be available through retail channels, often with discounts and exchange offers.
One of the biggest changes this year is the overall design. The Galaxy Z Fold 8 adopts a wider, shorter form factor with a 7.6-inch foldable Dynamic LTPO AMOLED 2X display and a 5.5-inch cover screen. Samsung says the new aspect ratio is better suited for gaming, watching videos, and everyday use.
The Galaxy Z Fold 7 features a larger 8-inch main display and a 6.5-inch cover screen, offering more screen real estate for productivity tasks.
Samsung has also made the Fold 8 noticeably lighter. It weighs 201g, compared to the Fold 7’s 215g, making it the lightest Galaxy Fold device to date. The Fold 8 also introduces Samsung’s new Flex Titanium display structure, while both phones feature an Armour Aluminium frame and IP48 dust and water resistance.
The Galaxy Z Fold 8 is powered by the new Snapdragon 8 Elite Gen 5 for Galaxy chipset paired with up to 16GB RAM and 1TB storage.
The Galaxy Z Fold 7 runs on last year’s Snapdragon 8 Elite for Galaxy processor with similar memory configurations of up to 16GB RAM and 1TB storage.
While both phones are flagship performers, the newer chip in the Fold 8 is expected to deliver faster AI processing, improved efficiency and better overall performance.
Samsung has made notable changes to the camera setup on the Galaxy Z Fold 8. The new foldable features a dual rear camera system comprising a 50MP primary sensor and a 50MP ultra-wide camera, along with 10MP selfie cameras on both the main and cover displays.
In comparison, the Galaxy Z Fold 7 offers a more versatile triple-camera setup with a 200MP primary sensor, a 12MP ultra-wide camera, and a 10MP telephoto lens that supports 3x optical zoom, in addition to dual 10MP selfie cameras.
While the Galaxy Z Fold 8 upgrades the ultra-wide camera to a higher-resolution 50MP sensor, it drops the 200MP main camera and the dedicated telephoto lens found on its predecessor. As a result, users who frequently rely on optical zoom or want the highest-resolution images may find the Galaxy Z Fold 7 to be the better choice for photography.
Samsung has increased both battery capacity and charging speeds on the Fold 8.
The Galaxy Z Fold 8 packs a 4,800mAh battery with 45W wired charging, 20W wireless charging and 4.5W reverse wireless charging.
The Galaxy Z Fold 7 comes with a 4,400mAh battery, 25W wired charging, 15W wireless charging and 4.5W reverse wireless charging.
The larger battery and faster charging should provide longer usage and shorter charging times on the Fold 8.
The Galaxy Z Fold 8 ships with Android 17 and One UI 9, while the Fold 7 launched with Android 16 and One UI 8. Both devices are promised seven years of Android OS and security updates.
Samsung has also expanded Galaxy AI on the Fold 8 with features such as Gemini Intelligence, Now Brief, Now Nudge, and improved on-device AI privacy controls.
The Galaxy Z Fold 8 is the better choice if you want a lighter foldable, a redesigned form factor, faster performance, a larger battery and significantly quicker charging.
However, the Galaxy Z Fold 7 still has a clear advantage for photography enthusiasts thanks to its 200MP primary camera and dedicated telephoto lens. With its current discounts, it also remains an attractive option for buyers looking for a premium foldable at a lower price.
If cameras are your priority, the Fold 7 continues to hold its own. But if you want Samsung’s latest design, AI features and hardware improvements, the Galaxy Z Fold 8 offers a more refined overall experience.