Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 8 to have minimal crease with new Flex Titanium display

Samsung has unveiled details of a new foldable display technology called Flex Titanium, claiming it will make the crease on the upcoming Galaxy Z Fold 8 series much less noticeable while also improving durability.
The new display architecture will debut on Samsung’s next-generation foldable smartphones, including the Galaxy Z Fold 8 and Galaxy Z Fold 8 Ultra, ahead of their official launch at the Galaxy Unpacked event on July 22.
According to Samsung, the Flex Titanium display replaces the traditional plastic support layer beneath the OLED panel with an ultra-thin titanium-alloy film. The company says this material is around 20 times stiffer than plastic while measuring less than 30 per cent of the thickness of a human hair, allowing for a thinner yet stronger display structure.
The titanium-alloy film works alongside a newly designed titanium support plate positioned beneath the display module. Samsung says this redesigned structure reduces air gaps between the display layers, providing better support during repeated folding and unfolding while maintaining the flexibility needed for everyday use.
The company says these structural improvements help reduce the visibility of the display crease, one of the biggest compromises associated with foldable smartphones.
Samsung has not disclosed whether the new display also improves the overall lifespan of the panel. The current Galaxy Z Fold 7 is rated for up to 500,000 folds, and it remains unclear if the Fold 8 series will exceed that figure.
Recent leaks have already hinted at the improvements. A hands-on video that surfaced online earlier this month appeared to show the Galaxy Z Fold 8 Ultra with an almost invisible crease, even after the device was folded and unfolded multiple times.
Apart from the redesigned display, leaks suggest Samsung’s upcoming foldables could feature larger batteries, 45W wired charging, 20W wireless charging, and higher price tags than their predecessors. However, Samsung has yet to confirm those specifications.
The company has already opened reservations for the Galaxy Z Fold 8 lineup in several markets, offering buyers promotional benefits including $30 in Samsung credit, potential savings of up to $1,230, and a chance to receive $500 gift cards, depending on the region.
Samsung is expected to officially announce the Galaxy Z Fold 8, Galaxy Z Fold 8 Ultra, and other new devices during its Galaxy Unpacked event, where full specifications, pricing, and availability will be revealed.