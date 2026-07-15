Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 8 to have minimal crease with new Flex Titanium display

Samsung has unveiled details of a new foldable display technology called Flex Titanium, claiming it will make the crease on the upcoming Galaxy Z Fold 8 series much less noticeable while also improving durability.

The new display architecture will debut on Samsung’s next-generation foldable smartphones, including the Galaxy Z Fold 8 and Galaxy Z Fold 8 Ultra, ahead of their official launch at the Galaxy Unpacked event on July 22.

According to Samsung, the Flex Titanium display replaces the traditional plastic support layer beneath the OLED panel with an ultra-thin titanium-alloy film. The company says this material is around 20 times stiffer than plastic while measuring less than 30 per cent of the thickness of a human hair, allowing for a thinner yet stronger display structure.