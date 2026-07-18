Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 8, Fold 8 Ultra, Flip 8 specs leak ahead of July 22 launch

Just days before Samsung’s Galaxy Unpacked event, a fresh leak has revealed what appear to be official promotional images and key specifications of the upcoming Galaxy Z Fold 8, Galaxy Z Fold 8 Ultra, and Galaxy Z Flip 8. The leaked renders, shared by well-known tipster Evan Blass, offer one of the clearest looks yet at Samsung’s next-generation foldable lineup.
The images showcase the design, colour options, camera hardware, and battery details of the three foldable smartphones, all of which are expected to be unveiled on July 22.
The leaked renders show the Galaxy Z Flip 8 in a cherry blossom pink finish. According to the leaked specifications, the clamshell foldable will feature a 10MP front-facing camera alongside a dual rear camera setup consisting of a 50MP primary sensor and a 12MP ultra-wide camera.
The camera hardware appears unchanged from last year’s Galaxy Z Flip 7. The device is also tipped to pack a 4,300mAh battery.
The standard Galaxy Z Fold 8 appears to be replaced by the Wide Fold, and the new standard Z Fold 8 is the wider foldable device. Which, according to the tipsters, is going to be available in a lilac colourway in the leaked promotional images. It is said to feature a 10MP selfie camera and dual 50MP rear cameras, including wide and ultra-wide sensors.
The leak also points to Qualcomm’s Snapdragon 8 Elite processor powering the foldable, the same chipset used in the Galaxy Z Fold 7. Battery capacity was not specified, although Samsung reportedly claims up to 26 hours of video playback.
The promotional material positions the Fold 8 as a device focused on entertainment and social media consumption, highlighting its large foldable display.
The flagship Galaxy Z Fold 8 Ultra is shown in a black finish and is expected to offer the most advanced camera system in Samsung’s foldable lineup.
According to the leak, it will include a 200MP primary camera, a 50MP ultra-wide sensor, and a 10MP telephoto camera. The Fold 8 Ultra is also tipped to feature a larger 5,000mAh battery, with Samsung claiming up to 27 hours of video playback.
Samsung is expected to officially unveil the Galaxy Z Fold 8, Galaxy Z Fold 8 Ultra, and Galaxy Z Flip 8 during its Galaxy Unpacked event in London on July 22. The company is also expected to announce new wearables and other Galaxy ecosystem products during the event.
While the latest leak provides an extensive preview of the devices, Samsung will confirm the final specifications, pricing, and availability during the official launch.