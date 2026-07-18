Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 8, Fold 8 Ultra, Flip 8 specs leak ahead of July 22 launch

Leaked promotional images offer one of the clearest looks yet at Samsung's Galaxy Z Fold 8 Ultra, Fold 8 and Flip 8. (Image: Evan Blass)

Just days before Samsung’s Galaxy Unpacked event, a fresh leak has revealed what appear to be official promotional images and key specifications of the upcoming Galaxy Z Fold 8, Galaxy Z Fold 8 Ultra, and Galaxy Z Flip 8. The leaked renders, shared by well-known tipster Evan Blass, offer one of the clearest looks yet at Samsung’s next-generation foldable lineup.

The images showcase the design, colour options, camera hardware, and battery details of the three foldable smartphones, all of which are expected to be unveiled on July 22.

Samsung Galaxy Z Flip 8

The leaked renders show the Galaxy Z Flip 8 in a cherry blossom pink finish. According to the leaked specifications, the clamshell foldable will feature a 10MP front-facing camera alongside a dual rear camera setup consisting of a 50MP primary sensor and a 12MP ultra-wide camera.