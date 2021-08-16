Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 3, Z Flip 3 India prices announced: Here’s how much these foldable phones will cost

Samsung announced its new range of foldable devices with the new Z series last week. Now, the company has revealed the Indian prices of its Galaxy Z Fold 3 and Galaxy Z Flip 3 smartphones. Here are all the details on pricing for each variant.

Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 3

The Galaxy Z Fold 3 will be available in two variants in India with either 12GB RAM and 256GB storage or 12GB RAM and 512GB storage. The 12GB/256GB variant is priced at Rs 1,49,999. Meanwhile the 12GB/512GB is available for Rs 1,57,999.

The Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 3 comes with two displays, a main foldable inner display, and an outer secondary display. The main screen here is a 7.6-inch QXGA+ Dynamic AMOLED panel which the brand calls the Infinity Flex Display. It comes with a resolution of 2208×1768 pixels with 374ppi (pixels per inch) and a 120Hz adaptive refresh rate.

The second panel is a 6.2-inch HD+ Dynamic AMOLED display with a resolution of 2268×832 pixels and a 120Hz adaptive refresh rate. The phone is also about 10 grams lighter than the Fold 2 at 271 grams. Read more about the phone in our in-depth launch copy here.

Samsung Galaxy Z Flip 3

The Samsung Galaxy Z Flip 3 will also be available in two variants. This includes the 8GB RAM, 128GB storage variant and the 8GB RAM, 256GB storage variant. The 8GB/128GB variant is available for Rs 84,999 and the 8GB/256GB variant is available for Rs 88,999.

The Samsung Galaxy Z Flip 3 features a 6.7-inch FHD+ Dynamic AMOLED Display with a resolution of 2640×1080 pixels and 425ppi. There is a 120Hz adaptive refresh rate here as well. On the cover is a small secondary display. This is a 1.9-inch Super AMOLED panel with 260×512 resolution and 302ppi.

The Galaxy Z Flip also comes with complete aluminum armour. The phone is powered by a Snapdragon 888 processor and comes with 8GB RAM with either 128GB or 256GB storage. Coming to 5G, the phone will support both SA and NSA Sub-6Ghz and mmWave 5G. There is a 3,300mAh battery and the phone comes with Android 11 and Samsung’s One UI 3.1. You can read more about the phone here.

Introductory Offers

Consumers pre-booking Galaxy Z Fold 3 5G and Galaxy Z Flip 3 5G will be eligible for either an upgrade voucher of up to Rs 7,000 or HDFC Bank cashback of upto Rs 7,000 using credit and debit card. In addition to this, consumers will be eligible for free 1 year Samsung Care+ Accidental & Liquid Damage Protection worth Rs 7,999 on pre-booking Galaxy Z Fold 3 5G and Rs 4,799 on pre-booking Galaxy Z Flip 3 5G.

Further, consumers who have already per-reserved Galaxy Z Fold3 5G and/or Galaxy Z Flip3 5G in India will be eligible for all pre-booking offers along with a free Galaxy SmartTag.

Availability and sale

Consumers in India can pre-book their Galaxy Z Fold 3 and Galaxy Z Flip 3 on Samsung.com and across leading retail stores starting August 24 till September 09, 2021. The sale will commence from September 10, 2021.