Samsung Galaxy Watch Ultra2, Watch9 launched in India: Price, features, offers

Samsung has introduced the new Galaxy Watch Ultra2 and Galaxy Watch9 in India. The new wearables are available for pre-order, with general sales beginning on August 7. They bring hardware upgrades such as brighter displays, larger batteries and a new smartwatch chipset, while Samsung is also highlighting AI-powered health features designed to deliver more personalised wellness insights.
Samsung says the Galaxy Watch Ultra2 is its most advanced smartwatch yet, built for endurance athletes and outdoor enthusiasts. The watch introduces a new Trail Run feature that tracks elevation, climbing progress and terrain impact to help runners better manage their pace.
The smartwatch also adds Nutrition Alert, which estimates hydration requirements based on sweat loss relative to body weight. For divers, the watch carries IP69K, 10ATM and EN13319 certifications and automatically records dive depth, duration and water temperature. Samsung said the Ultra2 Diving app, developed with diving equipment manufacturer Mares, will arrive later this year and provide additional dive metrics such as ascent and descent speed and safe dive time limits.
The Galaxy Watch Ultra2 is powered by Qualcomm’s latest Snapdragon Elite platform and packs an 800mAh battery, which Samsung says is 35% larger than the previous Ultra model. It also features a display capable of reaching 5,000 nits of peak brightness for improved outdoor visibility. Despite the larger battery, Samsung says internal redesigns have reduced the watch’s thickness by 12% compared to its predecessor.
The smartwatch will be offered in a 47mm size in Titanium Silver and Titanium Gray.
The Galaxy Watch9 is positioned as Samsung’s mainstream smartwatch with an emphasis on comfort and all-day health tracking. It retains Samsung’s cushion-shaped design with an aluminium case and comes with redesigned soft-touch interchangeable straps for improved comfort during extended wear.
The smartwatch is available in 40mm and 44mm variants. The smaller model packs a 390mAh battery, while the larger version gets a 445mAh battery. Both are powered by Qualcomm’s Snapdragon Elite chipset and feature displays capable of reaching 3,000 nits of brightness.
The 40mm model will be available in Graphite and Cream, while the 44mm version comes in Graphite and Silver.
Samsung has expanded its AI-powered health features across both smartwatches. Using onboard biosensors, the watches continuously collect biometric and lifestyle data before using AI to generate personalised health recommendations.
New features include Vitals, which tracks changes in a user’s health baseline during sleep, Heart Health Score for cardiovascular wellness, Daily Cardio Load to help manage workout intensity and recovery, Fitness Index for measuring overall physical fitness, and Hearing, which alerts users about unsafe noise exposure while generating hearing reports.
Samsung says these features are designed to help users understand long-term health trends rather than relying on isolated measurements.
The Galaxy Watch Ultra2 is priced at Rs. 64,999 for the LTE variant.
The Galaxy Watch9 starts at Rs. 37,999 for the 40mm Bluetooth model, while the 40mm LTE version costs Rs. 41,999. The 44mm model is priced at Rs. 40,999 for Bluetooth and Rs. 44,999 for LTE.
Customers pre-ordering either smartwatch will receive a redeemable accessory coupon worth Rs. 1,500. Samsung is also offering multibuy discounts of up to Rs. 9,500, upgrade bonuses of up to Rs. 3,500, bank cashback or UPI discounts of up to Rs. 3,500, and 24-month no-cost EMI with zero down payment through eligible partners.
Samsung has also introduced new strap options for both smartwatch families.
The Galaxy Watch Ultra2 will receive Marine, Peakform, and Trail bands designed for water sports, outdoor activities and endurance workouts.
Meanwhile, the Galaxy Watch9 will support Sports, Misty, and Fabric bands aimed at everyday wear, fitness and overnight comfort.