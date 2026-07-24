Samsung Galaxy Watch Ultra2, Watch9 launched in India: Price, features, offers

Both the Galaxy Watch Ultra2 and Galaxy Watch9 introduce AI-powered health features including Vitals, Heart Health Score and Fitness Index. (Image: Express Image)

Samsung has introduced the new Galaxy Watch Ultra2 and Galaxy Watch9 in India. The new wearables are available for pre-order, with general sales beginning on August 7. They bring hardware upgrades such as brighter displays, larger batteries and a new smartwatch chipset, while Samsung is also highlighting AI-powered health features designed to deliver more personalised wellness insights.

Galaxy Watch Ultra2 targets outdoor athletes

Samsung says the Galaxy Watch Ultra2 is its most advanced smartwatch yet, built for endurance athletes and outdoor enthusiasts. The watch introduces a new Trail Run feature that tracks elevation, climbing progress and terrain impact to help runners better manage their pace.

The smartwatch also adds Nutrition Alert, which estimates hydration requirements based on sweat loss relative to body weight. For divers, the watch carries IP69K, 10ATM and EN13319 certifications and automatically records dive depth, duration and water temperature. Samsung said the Ultra2 Diving app, developed with diving equipment manufacturer Mares, will arrive later this year and provide additional dive metrics such as ascent and descent speed and safe dive time limits.