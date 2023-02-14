Samsung Galaxy Watch 5 users will soon be able to enable temperature sensor for cycle tracking

In August last year, Samsung launched the Galaxy Watch 5 (review), which happens to be the successor to the Galaxy Watch 4, one of the best WearOS-based smartwatches to date. Apart from featuring a bigger battery and improved build quality, the new watch also featured a temperature sensor.

But until now, Samsung had disabled the sensor and had no use for it. However, the tech giant recently announced that it will soon be unlocked and help women track their menstrual cycles. The new feature will be available in Samsung Health and is developed in partnership with Natural Cycles.

The Cycle Tracking feature will use the same algorithm used by Natural Cycles, which works using the infrared skin temperature sensor, which is able to process about the menstrual cycle as well as get skin temperature readings.

As it turns out, the feature was recently approved by the Korean Ministry of Food and Drug Safety and registered with the FDA in the United States. However, Samsung is yet to share information if it has been approved, so it might take a while before it is accessible on your device. A report by 9to5Google suggests that the new feature might be rolled out sometime in the second half of the year in 32 countries and will initially be not available in India.