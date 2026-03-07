Samsung may bring ‘vibe coding’ to Galaxy phones, let users build custom apps with AI

A Samsung executive reportedly said that they are looking into the possibility of bringing a vibe coding tool to Galaxy devices.

By: Tech Desk
2 min readNew DelhiUpdated: Mar 7, 2026 12:36 PM IST
Samsung says AI vibe coding could let Galaxy users create custom apps and personalise their smartphone interface.Samsung says AI vibe coding could let Galaxy users create custom apps and personalise their smartphone interface. (Express Photo)
Samsung has been consistently adding AI features to its smartphones, and the newly launched Galaxy S26 series is no exception. Following the new Now Nudge-to-Perplexity integration, the South Korean company even dropped the term “smartphone,” referring to its latest flagships as “AI phones.”

Now, it looks like the company might be interested in making ‘vibe coding’ popular amongst the general public. In case you are unaware, the term refers to the practice of using AI to write software code, allowing people with zero coding knowledge to create their very own apps and services.

In an interview with TechRadar, Won-Joon Choi, the head of Samsung’s mobile experience division, was asked if they would ever bring vibe coding as a feature on Galaxy phones. Choi said that it was “something we’re looking into” and that vibe coding could open up users to the “possibility of customising your smartphone experience in new ways, not just your apps but your UX.”

“Right now we’re limited to premade tools, but with vibe coding, users could adjust their favourite apps or make something customized to their needs,” he added.

While he did not confirm or deny that a vibe coding tool was under development, it looks like Samsung might be open to the idea of letting users create their very own apps and interface.

Using AI to create apps and user interfaces isn’t a new idea. In September last year, UK-based phone maker Nothing introduced Playground, a tool that allowed users to create widgets using simple text prompts. Anthropic, the company behind Claude, also unveiled an AI agent that enables both developers and non-developers to create apps within a few minutes.

If Samsung added a vibe coding tool to its AI feature set on Galaxy phones, it might change the way we interact with our devices.

 

