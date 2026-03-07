Samsung may bring ‘vibe coding’ to Galaxy phones, let users build custom apps with AI

Samsung has been consistently adding AI features to its smartphones, and the newly launched Galaxy S26 series is no exception. Following the new Now Nudge-to-Perplexity integration, the South Korean company even dropped the term “smartphone,” referring to its latest flagships as “AI phones.”

Now, it looks like the company might be interested in making ‘vibe coding’ popular amongst the general public. In case you are unaware, the term refers to the practice of using AI to write software code, allowing people with zero coding knowledge to create their very own apps and services.

In an interview with TechRadar, Won-Joon Choi, the head of Samsung’s mobile experience division, was asked if they would ever bring vibe coding as a feature on Galaxy phones. Choi said that it was “something we’re looking into” and that vibe coding could open up users to the “possibility of customising your smartphone experience in new ways, not just your apps but your UX.”