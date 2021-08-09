Samsung Galaxy Unpacked 2021: Start time, how to watch and what to expect

Samsung is set to host its Galaxy Unpacked event on August 11. The tech giant is expected to launch two new foldable devices, two smartwatches, and new truly wireless earbuds as part of the Galaxy Unpacked event.

The Galaxy Z Flip 3 and the Galaxy Z Fold 3 are expected to pack sleeker designs, faster processors, and improved software. The Galaxy Watch 4 and the Galaxy Watch 4 Classic will be the first Samsung smartwatches to sport a unified version of Wear OS, jointly developed by Google and the South Korean behemoth. The event has the tagline ” Get ready to Unfold.” Here is everything you should know.

Samsung Galaxy Unpacked 2021: How to Watch the event

Samsung will kick off the Galaxy Unpacked event on August 11 at 7.30 PM IST. You will be able to watch the live stream of the event on Samsung’s YouTube channel or the company’s website. You can also directly live stream the event from the YouTube link we have embedded below.

Samsung Galaxy Unpacked 2021: What to Expect?

Samsung is set to launch the Galaxy Z Flip 3 as part of the event. As per a report by WinFuture.de, the Samsung Galaxy Z Flip 3 may come with a 6.7-inch primary display, Qualcomm Snapdragon 888 SoC, 8GB RAM, along with 128GB and 256GB of storage. Samsung Galaxy Z Flip 3 is speculated to pack a 10MP camera at the front and two 12MP sensors at the back.

Samsung is also said to launch the Galaxy Z Fold 3 at the event. The tipster suggests that the Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 3 will pack a 7.6-inch primary (internal) display and a 6.2-inch secondary (external) display. It is expected to have a triple rear camera setup with 12MP sensors, a 10MP selfie camera on the cover, and a 4MP selfie camera sensor on top of the display.

Must Read | Samsung Galaxy Unpacked event set for August 11: Here is everything we know

Additionally, Samsung will also launch the Galaxy Watch 4 and Watch 4 Classic. The devices will run on the new version of Wear OS, the unified platform developed by Google and Samsung will be focused on faster performance, longer battery life and the developer community.

Samsung is also set to launch the Galaxy Buds 2 which is expected to be the successor to the Galaxy Buds+, with a few upgrades including active noise cancellation (ANC). The earbuds are also rumoured to have an IPX2-certified design for water resistance and Bluetooth v5.2 connectivity.