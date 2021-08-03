Samsung Galaxy Unpacked event set for August 11: Here is everything we know

Samsung is set to host its Galaxy Unpacked event on August 11. The company is expected to launch two new foldable smartphones, two smartwatches, and new truly wireless earbuds as part of the event. Now a leak by tipster Evan Bliss (@evleaks) gives us more insight into what we can expect from the event. The Galaxy Z Flip 3 and the Galaxy Z Fold 2 are expected to pack sleeker designs, faster processors, and improved software. The Galaxy Watch 4 and the Galaxy Watch 4 Classic will be the first Samsung smartwatches to run Wear OS 3. The event has the tagline ” Get ready to Unfold.”

As per posts by the tipster on Twitter, we now know more about the specifications and the European pricing of the devices that are expected to launch at the event. Here is everything we know about these devices including expected price and specifications.

Samsung Galaxy Z Flip 3

As per a report by WinFuture.de the Samsung Galaxy Z Flip 3 may come with a 6.7-inch primary display, Qualcomm Snapdragon 888 SoC, 8GB RAM, along with 128GB and 256GB of storage. Samsung Galaxy Z Flip 3 is speculated to pack a 10MP camera at the front and two 12MP sensors at the back. According to the tipster, the secondary (cover) display of the device would be 1.9 inches in size. The 128GB storage Z Flip3 is said to be available at a starting price of €1,099 while the 256GB model will go for €1,149.

Remember that pricing is almost never a direct conversion across markets and currencies. https://t.co/MLvLUynwjG pic.twitter.com/fdbRvnySu6 — Evan (@evleaks) August 3, 2021

Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 3

The tipster also suggests that the Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 3 will pack a 7.6-inch primary (internal) display and a 6.2-inch secondary (external) display. It is expected to have a triple rear camera setup with 12MP sensors, a 10MP selfie camera on the cover, and a 4MP selfie camera sensor on top of the display. The base variant Z Fold3 will come with 256GB storage and is listed for €1,899. On the other hand the upper 512GB storage tier is listed at €1,999

Must Read | Samsung Galaxy Unpacked 2021 event on August 11: What to expect

In addition to the Galaxy Z Fold 3 and Galaxy Z Flip 3, the Galaxy Watch 4 will also make its debut at the event. This will be the first smartwatch to run Wear, the new operating system from Google and Samsung.

Samsung Galaxy Watch 4

During its annual I/O in May, Google had announced that it’s combining its wearOS with Samsung’s Tizen. The new, unified platform developed by Google and Samsung will be focused on faster performance, longer battery life and the developer community. The tipster, also shared the pricing for the Galaxy Watch4 Classic in both its 40mm and 44m sizes. While the former is expected to be priced at €379, the latter is expected to go for €409. Both the devices are expected to sport circular Super AMOLED displays with Corning’s Gorilla Glass DX/DX+ protection. The devices will come with IP68 rating as well as an MIL-STD-810G-compliant design for dust, water, and shock resistance.

Samsung Galaxy Buds 2

The Samsung Galaxy Buds 2 is expected to be the successor to the Galaxy Buds+, with a few upgrades including active noise cancellation (ANC). The earbuds are also rumoured to have an IPX2-certified design for water resistance and Bluetooth v5.2 connectivity. Furthermore, you can expect around 20 hours of battery life with ANC on and around 29 hours of usage without noise cancellation. The Galaxy Buds2 are listed at €159 as per the tipster.

Although the company was also expected to launch the Galaxy S21 at the event, recent chip shortage may lead to a change of plans. It has also been speculated that the device may get released, though due to the global chip shortage its availability could be limited to certain markets. Fans of the Samsung Galaxy Note lineup should not expect a new Galaxy Note phone this year. Instead, more foldable phones that combine the goodness of the S Pen in the near future.