Samsung Galaxy Unpacked Event 2026 Live Updates: Counting down to the latest Galaxy S26 series, Buds 4, Galaxy AI features, and more

Galaxy S26 Series, Galaxy Buds 4 Series Launch Today Live Updates: Samsung is expected to officially unveil the Galaxy S26 lineup at its annual Unpacked event in San Francisco, California, United States, today (February 25).

The Galaxy S series is generally the first major Android flagship phone to be launched every year, and it often sets the tone for the premium smartphones that follow in the months ahead, from design upgrades to new AI features. This year’s Unpacked event also comes at a time when prices of memory chips, which are in short supply due to the global AI race to build data centres, continue to climb.

Story continues below this ad The keynote kicks off at 1PM ET (11:30pm IST). You can tune into the official YouTube livestream at the link below: In addition to the familiar Galaxy S26 lineup comprising the Galaxy S26, S26 Plus, and S26 Ultra, Samsung is also expected to launch two new pairs of earbuds – the Galaxy Buds 4 and Buds 4 Pro – for pairing with your new phone. Follow our live blog for real-time updates and hands-on coverage straight from the event venue. Live Updates Feb 25, 2026 01:42 PM IST Galaxy Unpacked 2026 keynote: How to watch it live Samsung's Galaxy Unpacked event is happening in San Francisco, California. But for those who are not able to attend in-person, the keynote will be livestreamed on Samsung's official YouTube page as well as its official websites such as Samsung.com and Samsung Newsroom. The event kicks off at 11:30pm India time on Wednesday, February 25. Feb 25, 2026 01:38 PM IST Galaxy Buds 4: What to expect In addition to a familiar Galaxy S26 lineup, Samsung is expected to launch two new earbud pairs as part of the all-new Galaxy Buds 4 series. Following Apple’s lead, the Galaxy Buds 4 Pro are rumoured to come with head-tracking support that allows nodding and shaking gestures to answer yes-or-no questions, answer or dismiss calls, interrupt notifications as they’re read, and more. The Buds 4 Pro stems might also allow you to automatically take a photo or video through a pinch-and-hold gesture. It could also come with a Find My Phone feature. None of this is confirmed yet and we'll have to wait for the Galaxy Unpacked keynote today to know for sure. Feb 25, 2026 01:31 PM IST Galaxy S26 series: What to expect At this year’s Unpacked event, Samsung is set to unveil its refreshed lineup of the Galaxy S smartphones, which will comprise the familiar trio of models, namely: the standard Galaxy S26, S26 Plus, and S26 Ultra 5G. Samsung may not release the Galaxy S26 Edge. - Design: Unlike the S25 series, which had four individual camera sensors aligned vertically, the Galaxy S26 series is rumoured to have the sensors enclosed within an elliptical-shaped module. Apart from this, the Galaxy S26 series will mostly look like its predecessor. - Performance:While the non-Ultra variants are said to feature Samsung’s new in-house developed Exynos 2600 chip, the S26 Ultra is most likely to be powered by the Snapdragon 8 Elite Gen 5 chipset. This isn’t confirmed yet and might depend on the region. - Battery: With the Galaxy S26 series, Samsung is reportedly sticking to the Lithium-ion battery technology instead of adopting the Silicon-Carbon batteries on new phones from Chinese manufacturers like Oppo and Realme. This means we might see a slight or no increase in battery capacity.

