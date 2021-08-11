Here’s everything Samsung announced at its ‘Galaxy Unpacked’ 2021 event

After a number of leaks and rumours, Samsung has finally launched its updated ‘Z’ lineup comprising the Galaxy Z Fold 3 and the Galaxy Z Flip 3. The new phones pack a lot of innovation coupled with some neat specifications and design. Here’s all you need to know about both smartphones.

Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 3

The Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 3 comes with two displays, a main foldable inner display, and an outer secondary display. The main screen here is a 7.6-inch QXGA+ Dynamic AMOLED panel which the brand calls the Infinity Flex Display. It comes with a resolution of 2208×1768 pixels with 374ppi (pixels per inch) and a 120Hz adaptive refresh rate.

The second panel is a 6.2-inch HD+ Dynamic AMOLED display with a resolution of 2268×832 pixels and a 120Hz adaptive refresh rate. The phone is also about 10 grams lighter than the Fold 2 at 271 grams.

The main screen on the Fold 3 is a 7.6-inch QXGA+ Dynamic AMOLED panel which the brand calls the Infinity Flex Display. (Image Source: Samsung)

The Fold 3 is powered by a Snapdragon 888 processor and comes with 12GB RAM and either 256GB or 512GB UFS 3.1 internal storage. There is also a 4,400mAh battery. Coming to 5G, the phone will support both SA and NSA Sub-6Ghz and mmWave 5G. The phone comes with Android 11 and Samsung’s One UI 3.1.

The triple camera setup on the back includes a 12MP wide-angle sensor with Dual Pixel autofocus and OIS, a 12MP ultra-wide sensor as well as a third 12MP telephoto sensor with PDAF, OID, and up to 10x digital zoom. There are two front cameras, the one on the cover is a 10MP sensor while the hidden, under-display one is a 4MP sensor. This camera can become completely invisible when not in use, allowing an intrusion-free fullscreen experience.

The phone’s features include support for the S Pen Fold edition as well as the S Pen Pro, which supports more devices and also enables Air Actions and Device Switching. The Fold 3 also features a fingerprint sensor and comes with Gorilla Glass Victus, an IPX8 certification, and a new all-aluminum frame.

Samsung Galaxy Z Flip 3

The Samsung Galaxy Z Flip 3 features a 6.7-inch FHD+ Dynamic AMOLED Display with a resolution of 2640×1080 pixels and 425ppi. There is a 120Hz adaptive refresh rate here as well. On the cover is a small secondary display. This is a 1.9-inch Super AMOLED panel with 260×512 resolution and 302ppi.

The Samsung Galaxy Z Flip 3 features a 6.7-inch FHD+ Dynamic AMOLED Display with a resolution of 2640×1080 pixels and 425ppi. (Image Source: Samsung)

The Galaxy Z Flip also comes with complete aluminum armour. The phone is powered by a Snapdragon 888 processor and comes with 8GB RAM with either 128GB or 256GB storage. Coming to 5G, the phone will support both SA and NSA Sub-6Ghz and mmWave 5G. There is a 3,300mAh battery and the phone comes with Android 11 and Samsung’s One UI 3.1.

Coming to the cameras, we have a dual rear camera, including a 12MP wide sensor with Dual Pixel autofocus and OIS, and another 12MP ultrawide camera. Other features include a side-mounted fingerprint sensor, IPX8 water resistance, and a total of seven colour variants to choose from.

Samsung Galaxy Watch 4

Samsung also launched two variants of its new wearables, the Galaxy Watch 4 and the Galaxy Watch 4 Classic Edition. The Samsung Galaxy Watch 4 is powered by the new Exynos W920 5nm chipset which Samsung claims will offer 20 per cent better CPU performance and ten times better graphics performance compared to its predecessor in a smaller package.

The Galaxy Watch 4 variants will be the first-ever wearables to feature Google's new Wear OS 3. (Image Source: Samsung)

The Galaxy Watch 4 variants will also be the first-ever wearables to feature Wear OS 3, Google’s latest operating system for smartwatches made in collaboration with Samsung. The OS will replace Samsung’s Tizen platform that was seen until last year’s Galaxy Watch 3.

The Samsung Galaxy Watch 4 is available in 40mm and 44mm variants, while the Galaxy Watch 4 Classic Edition will be available in 42mm and 44mm variants.

Samsung Galaxy Buds 2

Samsung also launched the Galaxy Buds 2 which succeeds the brand’s Galaxy Buds+ with a few upgrades including the addition of active noise cancellation (ANC). The earbuds also come with three microphones on each earbud to record clear audio during calls. There is USB Type-C charging and a 61mAh battery in each earbud with an additional 472mAh in the case.

The Samsung Galaxy Buds 2 now feature ANC to cancel out ambient noise. (Image Source: Samsung)

Pricing

The Samsung Galaxy Z Fold will be priced starting at $1,799.99 while the Galaxy Z Flip 3 will be priced starting at $999. The Samsung Galaxy Watch 4 is priced from $249.99 for the regular variant in 40mm size, while the Galaxy Watch 4 Classic Edition will start at $349.99 for the 42mm variant. The Samsung Galaxy Buds 2 is priced at $149.99.