Samsung Galaxy Unpacked April 2021 event today: How to watch live stream and what to expect

Samsung is hosting another Unpacked event later in the day. The South Korean giant is most likely to launch a range of new Galaxy laptops, including an affordable Chromebook. The official invites for the event only state that the brand is set to launch “the most powerful” Galaxy device yet.

The launch event starts at 7:30 pm IST and can be viewed on Samsung’s website as well as its YouTube channel. We will also make a streaming link available below once it is available so you can stream the event right from here.

Samsung Galaxy Unpacked April: What we know so far

The Galaxy Unpacked April event stresses the new, powerful device. Samsung also revealed in its mini-teaser that the device will be powered by an Intel chipset and will be more of a balanced all-rounder device, targeted at working professionals, gamers and everyone in between. Check out the video below.

This most likely points to a laptop or a series of laptops, which will launch under the Galaxy brand. Moreover, Samsung isn’t expected to launch its next flagship devices including the Galaxy Z Fold 3 until a later July (expected) event.

Meanwhile, Samsung’s Galaxy Book line of laptops have not received a refresh in quite some time. The current models in the lineup were launched in 2019 and still feature Intel’s 10th gen processors. The new laptops could feature 11th gen Intel processors.

The brand is also rumoured to be working on a new Galaxy Book Pro lineup. These laptops are expected to feature 13.3-inch and 15.6-inch OLED panels, S-Pen support and new Intel chipsets, with one of the laptops even expected to feature 5G support.