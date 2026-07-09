Samsung Galaxy Unpacked 2026: Date, time and what to expect

Samsung has officially announced its next Galaxy Unpacked event, scheduled for July 22 in London. The keynote will begin at 9 am ET (6.30 pm IST) and will be livestreamed on Samsung’s website and YouTube channel.

The summer edition of Galaxy Unpacked has traditionally been reserved for Samsung’s foldable devices, and this year is expected to be no different. However, rumours suggest the company may unveil some of its most unusual hardware concepts yet, including new foldable form factors and AI-powered smart glasses.

The spotlight is likely to fall on Samsung’s next-generation foldable phones. Samsung teaser indicates that the company could launch a standard Galaxy Z Fold successor alongside a new, wider-format foldable device. Leaks suggest this wider model may feature a 7.6-inch internal display with a 4:3 aspect ratio, making it better suited for watching videos and multitasking compared to the near-square displays on current Galaxy Fold devices.