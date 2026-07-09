Samsung Galaxy Unpacked 2026: Date, time and what to expect

Samsung has officially announced its next Galaxy Unpacked event, scheduled for July 22 in London. The keynote will begin at 9 am ET (6.30 pm IST) and will be livestreamed on Samsung’s website and YouTube channel.
The summer edition of Galaxy Unpacked has traditionally been reserved for Samsung’s foldable devices, and this year is expected to be no different. However, rumours suggest the company may unveil some of its most unusual hardware concepts yet, including new foldable form factors and AI-powered smart glasses.
The spotlight is likely to fall on Samsung’s next-generation foldable phones. Samsung teaser indicates that the company could launch a standard Galaxy Z Fold successor alongside a new, wider-format foldable device. Leaks suggest this wider model may feature a 7.6-inch internal display with a 4:3 aspect ratio, making it better suited for watching videos and multitasking compared to the near-square displays on current Galaxy Fold devices.
Samsung is also expected to refresh its clamshell foldable lineup with the Galaxy Z Flip 8, which could receive upgraded processors and design refinements.
Interestingly, rumours point to a possible rebrand of its premium book-style foldable with an ‘Ultra’ moniker. A Galaxy Z Fold Ultra could replace the conventional top-end Fold variant, further positioning foldables as Samsung’s flagship devices. The company’s recent teaser posts featuring rectangular shapes have fuelled speculation of a new form factor debut.
Beyond smartphones, Galaxy Unpacked could offer a closer look at Samsung’s upcoming AI-powered XR glasses, developed in partnership with Google and fashion eyewear brands Warby Parker and Gentle Monster. The glasses are expected to feature cameras, microphones, and deep integration with Google’s Gemini AI. Samsung has already teased the device previously, but details on pricing, specifications, and launch timelines remain under wraps.
Wearables are also set to feature prominently. The Galaxy Watch 9 and Galaxy Watch Ultra 2 are rumoured to arrive with upgraded processors and larger batteries. Reports suggest the Galaxy Watch Ultra 2 could pack an 800mAh battery, potentially making it one of the longest-lasting Wear OS smartwatches available.
While Samsung has confirmed that it is developing a Galaxy Ring 2, most reports suggest the next-generation smart ring is unlikely to debut in July. At best, Samsung may offer a brief teaser before a possible launch in early 2027.
With foldables, AI wearables, and next-generation accessories all expected to take centre stage, Samsung’s July 22 Galaxy Unpacked event could be one of its most ambitious product showcases in recent years.