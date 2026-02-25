Samsung Galaxy Unpacked 2026: How to watch live stream Galaxy S26 series launch event in India

Samsung is all set to host its first Galaxy Unpacked event of 2026, where it is expected to unveil the new lineup of its flagship smartphones, the Galaxy S26 series.
The event is scheduled to take place in San Francisco, and Samsung has already confirmed that the new lineup will come with Android 16-based One UI 8 and Galaxy AI.
For Indian viewers, the launch event will be live-streamed on Samsung’s official YouTube channel at 11:30 PM IST.
Like all previous Unpacked events, Samsung is also expected to demonstrate upgrades in artificial intelligence, performance, and camera features.
The major announcement at the event will be the Galaxy S26 series. The series is expected to arrive with three variants: Galaxy S26, Galaxy S26 Plus, and Galaxy S26 Ultra.
Samsung is also expected to put a lot of emphasis on the processing of AI tasks on the device, which will enable faster image editing, better search functionality, and improved voice control.
In terms of design, the Galaxy S26 and S26 Plus are expected to come with Samsung’s traditional minimalist design with minor tweaks. The Galaxy S26 Ultra, however, is expected to come with some design overhauls, including thinner bezels and a better camera design. There are also some early indications that Samsung may come up with a new generation of privacy protection screens.
The cameras are also expected to get some major upgrades. The Galaxy S26 Ultra may come with a better primary camera sensor and better periscope zoom functionality. AI-powered photography tools are also likely to receive major updates, including better night photography and real-time video enhancements.
Battery life improvements are anticipated across the lineup, with more efficient chipsets and optimised software working together. Faster charging speeds could also be introduced, though Samsung has not officially confirmed details.