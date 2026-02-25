Samsung Galaxy Unpacked 2026: How to watch live stream Galaxy S26 series launch event in India

Samsung is also expected to put a lot of emphasis on the processing of AI tasks on the device, which will enable faster image editing, better search functionality, and improved voice control. (Image: Samsung)

Samsung is all set to host its first Galaxy Unpacked event of 2026, where it is expected to unveil the new lineup of its flagship smartphones, the Galaxy S26 series.

The event is scheduled to take place in San Francisco, and Samsung has already confirmed that the new lineup will come with Android 16-based One UI 8 and Galaxy AI.

For Indian viewers, the launch event will be live-streamed on Samsung’s official YouTube channel at 11:30 PM IST.

Like all previous Unpacked events, Samsung is also expected to demonstrate upgrades in artificial intelligence, performance, and camera features.

What to expect from Galaxy Unpacked 2026?

The major announcement at the event will be the Galaxy S26 series. The series is expected to arrive with three variants: Galaxy S26, Galaxy S26 Plus, and Galaxy S26 Ultra.