Samsung Galaxy Unpacked Event 2021 Live Updates: New foldable phones expected to take center stage

Samsung Galaxy Unpacked Event August 2021 Live Updates: Samsung’s annual hardware refresh event, the Galaxy Unpacked 2021, is going to be huge. The event will start at 7:30 PM IST on Wednesday, August 11. As ever, the South Korean giant will attempt to steal the thunder with a ton of new products.

Based on the rumors we’ve heard thus far, Samsung will largely focus on its refreshed foldable smartphone lineup. New versions of the Galaxy Z Fold and Galaxy Z Flip are all but a given at this point. The devices are expected to get a make makeover, starting with some key design changes. Both phones are said to be more durable and will be IPX8 rated. They are also rumoured to feature the S Pen support as well as the under-display camera tech- at least in the case of the Galaxy Z Fold 3. Inside, the devices are said to be powered by the latest Snapdragon 888 Plus processor. A larger cover display, meanwhile, makes the flip-style Galaxy Z Flip 3 more useful, if we believe the rumours.

And then there are the Galaxy Watch 4 and the Galaxy Buds 2. While the Galaxy Watch 4 will compete with the Apple Watch, the Galaxy Buds 2 are aimed at the Apple AirPods. Notably, the Galaxy Watch 4 will be the first smartwatch to be powered by the Wear OS 3, a reimagined operating system designed to power the next-gen connected watches. The collaboration between Google and Samsung was announced earlier this year at Google I/O.