Samsung Galaxy Unpacked Event 2021 Live Updates: New foldable phones expected to take center stage

Samsung Galaxy Unpacked Event August 2021 Live Updates: Samsung’s annual hardware refresh event, the Galaxy Unpacked 2021, is going to be huge. The event will start at 7:30 PM IST on Wednesday, August 11. As ever, the South Korean giant will attempt to steal the thunder with a ton of new products.
Based on the rumors we’ve heard thus far, Samsung will largely focus on its refreshed foldable smartphone lineup. New versions of the Galaxy Z Fold and Galaxy Z Flip are all but a given at this point. The devices are expected to get a make makeover, starting with some key design changes. Both phones are said to be more durable and will be IPX8 rated. They are also rumoured to feature the S Pen support as well as the under-display camera tech- at least in the case of the Galaxy Z Fold 3. Inside, the devices are said to be powered by the latest Snapdragon 888 Plus processor. A larger cover display, meanwhile, makes the flip-style Galaxy Z Flip 3 more useful, if we believe the rumours.
And then there are the Galaxy Watch 4 and the Galaxy Buds 2. While the Galaxy Watch 4 will compete with the Apple Watch, the Galaxy Buds 2 are aimed at the Apple AirPods. Notably, the Galaxy Watch 4 will be the first smartwatch to be powered by the Wear OS 3, a reimagined operating system designed to power the next-gen connected watches. The collaboration between Google and Samsung was announced earlier this year at Google I/O.
Samsung is gearing up to host its Galaxy Unpacked event tonight at 7.30 PM IST. You will be able to watch the live stream of the event on Samsung’s YouTube channel or the company’s website. You can also watch the event here as we have embedded the link below.