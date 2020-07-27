Samsung teases Galaxy Note 20, Fold 2 in ‘Unpacked 2020’ trailer

Samsung is expected to launch at least two variants of the Note 20, one would be the regular Note whereas, the other one would be an Ultra variant. (Image: Samsung) Samsung is expected to launch at least two variants of the Note 20, one would be the regular Note whereas, the other one would be an Ultra variant. (Image: Samsung)

Samsung will be hosting its Galaxy Unpacked event on August 5. The company is expected to launch the Galaxy Note 20 series and the Galaxy Fold 2 at the event. This year due to the COVID-19 pandemic, the company will not be hosting a physical event, instead, the launch will happen via a pre-recorded video, which will be recorded inside of the Samsung Digital City in Suwon, South Korea. It has now published a teaser video for the same, which confirms that the company will be launching at least five new products. These include the Galaxy Note 20 series, Galaxy Fold 2, Galaxy Tab S7, Galaxy Buds Live and Galaxy Watch 3. Let’s take a look at what we know about the upcoming products.

Samsung Galaxy Note 20 series

Samsung is expected to launch at least two variants of the Note 20, one would be the regular Note whereas, the other one would be an Ultra variant. There might be a Galaxy Note 20 Plus variant, however, leaks suggest otherwise. The one seen in the teaser video seems to be the Galaxy Note 20 Ultra.

Samsung Galaxy Note 20 Ultra according to the leaks is expected to sport a 6.9-inch Dynamic AMOLED 120Hz display with a centred punch hole and curved edges. It is being said that the stylus which will ship with the phone will be on par with the Apple Pencil. The device will be powered by the latest Qualcomm Snapdragon 865 Plus processor and will feature Gorilla Glass Victus protection on top.

It will feature a triple camera setup on the back consisting of a 108MP primary sensor paired with a 12MP ultra-wide-angle lens and a 12MP 5x periscope lens. It will also feature a laser autofocus system.

Note 20, on the other hand, will feature downgraded specs like a 60Hz display, a less impressive S Pen and different cameras.

Samsung Galaxy Fold 2

It is being reported that the new Samsung Galaxy Fold 2 will feature a 7.7-inch 120Hz AMOLED display on the inside and a 6.23-inch display on the outside. Some rumours suggest that the device will feature S-Pen support. However, other reports suggest that is not the case.

The device will feature five cameras: three on the back and one selfie camera on each display. It is being said that the sensors will be the same ones as seen in the Galaxy S20.

Samsung Galaxy Tab S7

Reports suggest that Samsung will launch two tablets, the Galaxy Tab S7 and Galaxy Tab S7+. The plus variant will feature a 12.4-inch Super AMOLED display, whereas, the smaller variant will feature a 11-inch display. Apart from these, both the tablets would feature the same specifications. Both will be powered by the Qualcomm Snapdragon 865+ processor paired with 6GB of RAM and 128GB of internal storage. The 5G variants will come with 256GB of internal storage. They will come with support for a new S-Pen which will be on par with the Apple Pencil.

Wearables

Samsung is going to launch two wearable devices, the Galaxy Buds Live and Galaxy Watch 3. It is being reported that the Galaxy Buds Live will come in an altogether new design with active noise cancellation as standard. It is also being said that they will undercut the price of the Apple AirPods Pro by a margin.

Galaxy Watch 3 will be made available in two sizes: 41mm and 45mm. This will include a lot of new features like an ECG monitor, a blood pressure sensor and activity tracking.

