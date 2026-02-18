Samsung Galaxy S26 set to get smarter camera with all-in-one AI editing

Samsung has teased a new camera-related feature ahead of the launch of the new Galaxy S26 series. Although the company has not yet shared the details of the new feature, it has provided enough information to pique fans’ and smartphone enthusiasts’ curiosity.
The AI-powered new feature is expected to completely change how people take, edit, and share their images and videos. Based on the information Samsung has provided, the upcoming Galaxy S26 series appears to offer users a faster, simpler way to edit images with a single feature.
Samsung says the new system is designed to combine photo and video capture, editing, and sharing into a single, easy-to-use experience. In simple terms, users may no longer need to jump between multiple apps to improve their pictures.
This strongly suggests that the feature could be built directly into the Camera and Gallery apps. Instead of opening separate tools to make adjustments, everything may be available in one central space. The company’s goal is to create an “intuitive system” that is natural and straightforward.
For everyday users, that could mean less time searching for editing options and more time sharing finished photos.
Samsung’s early hints suggest the new AI-powered tool will handle a wide range of editing tasks. Users may be able to turn a daytime photo into a night scene within seconds. The system would also be able to fill in missing details of objects in a picture, enhance night shots, and even merge several pictures into one finished product.
Before this development, many of these functions had to be done through separate applications or through advanced editing knowledge. In some instances, users even had to turn to third-party services to get the same effects.
