Samsung Galaxy S26 set to get smarter camera with all-in-one AI editing

The system would also be able to fill in missing details of objects in a picture, enhance night shots, and even merge several pictures into one finished product. (Image: Samsung)

Samsung has teased a new camera-related feature ahead of the launch of the new Galaxy S26 series. Although the company has not yet shared the details of the new feature, it has provided enough information to pique fans’ and smartphone enthusiasts’ curiosity.

The AI-powered new feature is expected to completely change how people take, edit, and share their images and videos. Based on the information Samsung has provided, the upcoming Galaxy S26 series appears to offer users a faster, simpler way to edit images with a single feature.

One place for all your editing tools

Samsung says the new system is designed to combine photo and video capture, editing, and sharing into a single, easy-to-use experience. In simple terms, users may no longer need to jump between multiple apps to improve their pictures.