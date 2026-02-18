Samsung Galaxy S26 set to get smarter camera with all-in-one AI editing

The upcoming Galaxy S26 series could bring all-in-one photo and video editing directly into the Camera and Gallery apps.

By: Tech Desk
2 min readNew DelhiUpdated: Feb 18, 2026 04:36 PM IST
The system would also be able to fill in missing details of objects in a picture, enhance night shots, and even merge several pictures into one finished product. (Image: Samsung)The system would also be able to fill in missing details of objects in a picture, enhance night shots, and even merge several pictures into one finished product. (Image: Samsung)
Make us preferred source on Google

Samsung has teased a new camera-related feature ahead of the launch of the new Galaxy S26 series. Although the company has not yet shared the details of the new feature, it has provided enough information to pique fans’ and smartphone enthusiasts’ curiosity.

The AI-powered new feature is expected to completely change how people take, edit, and share their images and videos. Based on the information Samsung has provided, the upcoming Galaxy S26 series appears to offer users a faster, simpler way to edit images with a single feature.

One place for all your editing tools

Samsung says the new system is designed to combine photo and video capture, editing, and sharing into a single, easy-to-use experience. In simple terms, users may no longer need to jump between multiple apps to improve their pictures.

This strongly suggests that the feature could be built directly into the Camera and Gallery apps. Instead of opening separate tools to make adjustments, everything may be available in one central space. The company’s goal is to create an “intuitive system” that is natural and straightforward.

Also Read | Samsung Galaxy S26 series launch on Feb 25: Design changes, specs and pre-order details

For everyday users, that could mean less time searching for editing options and more time sharing finished photos.

What the new AI feature can do

Samsung’s early hints suggest the new AI-powered tool will handle a wide range of editing tasks. Users may be able to turn a daytime photo into a night scene within seconds. The system would also be able to fill in missing details of objects in a picture, enhance night shots, and even merge several pictures into one finished product.

Also Read | Samsung Wide Fold spotted in One UI 9 leak ahead of expected launch

Before this development, many of these functions had to be done through separate applications or through advanced editing knowledge. In some instances, users even had to turn to third-party services to get the same effects.

 

© IE Online Media Services Pvt Ltd
Latest Comment
Post Comment
Read Comments
Advertisement
Loading Taboola...
Top Stories
The move ends any remaining administrative basis for a separate Muslim quota in the state.
‘Final nail’ for Muslim quota in Maharashtra? Mahayuti closes the door on 2014 policy
Mona Singh Barun Sobti in Kohrra 2
Why Sudip Sharma's Kohrra 2 is a chilling warning about Punjab's next generation
The report noted that the audiences had been watching her with enhanced features such as smooth skin and defined facial contours
Viral filter glitch just cost this popular streamer 140,000 followers in minutes
PAK vs NAM Live Score Updates: Follow Pakistan vs Namibia T20 World Cup 2026 match live.
Pakistan vs Namibia LIVE Score, T20 World Cup 2026
Delhi and Paris reach out across traditional divides, advocate third way
C Raja Mohan writes: With Emmanuel Macron’s visit, Delhi and Paris chart a 'third way', across traditional divides
Live Blog
Advertisement