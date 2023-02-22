scorecardresearch
Wednesday, Feb 22, 2023
Samsung clarifies that the wrinkle on the Galaxy S23 Ultra screen is not a defect

Samsung has clarified that the wrinkle or bubble issue on the screen is not a problem and will not affect the functionality or life of the screen in any way.

Galaxy S23 Ultra screen issue | Galaxy S23 Ultra screen bubbles | Galaxy S23 Ultra screen wrinkleThe Galaxy S23 Ultra is the most premium device in the Galaxy S23 series. (Image Source: Indian Express)
Earlier this month, Samsung launched its most powerful smartphone ever – the Galaxy S23 Ultra (review). Packing the Snapdragon 8 Gen 2 chipset, the phone comes with a 200MP camera and is easily one of the best smartphone money can buy right now.

However, early adopters who got their hands on the device are now noticing a problem with the phone’s display. Several Galaxy S23 Ultra owners seem to be seeing a wrinkle or a bubble on the screen. While most say the defect lies either on the left or the right bottom of the screen, for some, the wrinkles are visible on both sides.

But it looks like the bubbles or wrinkles can only be seen under bright light. After people complained about the Galaxy S23 screen issue on Twitter, Samsung explained that the glass on the Galaxy S23 Ultra has several layers of glass attached to the display panel.

The company said if you shine a bright light on the screen, some parts of the display might look like they are squashed or pressed and that it appears because of the waterproofing and dust-proofing process. Samsung went on to say that it is not a product defect.

Because of the issue, some users returned their Galaxy S23 Ultra and asked for a replacement, only to find out that the new device had the same problem as well.  Samsung even has a dedicated page on its Taiwanese website which suggests that this is a normal phenomenon and does not affect the functionality or the life of the display in any way.

First published on: 22-02-2023 at 10:52 IST
