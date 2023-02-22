Samsung clarifies that the wrinkle on the Galaxy S23 Ultra screen is not a defect

Earlier this month, Samsung launched its most powerful smartphone ever – the Galaxy S23 Ultra (review). Packing the Snapdragon 8 Gen 2 chipset, the phone comes with a 200MP camera and is easily one of the best smartphone money can buy right now.

However, early adopters who got their hands on the device are now noticing a problem with the phone’s display. Several Galaxy S23 Ultra owners seem to be seeing a wrinkle or a bubble on the screen. While most say the defect lies either on the left or the right bottom of the screen, for some, the wrinkles are visible on both sides.

#S23Ultra either has some serious quality control issues with the first batch of phones, or Im just the most unlucky person. These are 2 different phones, both with the same issue, with my second one actually being worse.

Was the glass not bonded correctly or what?! @SamsungUK pic.twitter.com/7F9ZlmINN3 — MF (@Orange_Scooter) February 14, 2023

But it looks like the bubbles or wrinkles can only be seen under bright light. After people complained about the Galaxy S23 screen issue on Twitter, Samsung explained that the glass on the Galaxy S23 Ultra has several layers of glass attached to the display panel.

The company said if you shine a bright light on the screen, some parts of the display might look like they are squashed or pressed and that it appears because of the waterproofing and dust-proofing process. Samsung went on to say that it is not a product defect.

The Galaxy S23 display has several laminated layers of window glass (tempered glass) that is attached directly to the display panel. To ensure the device is a waterproof/dustproof structures the layers are pressed to prevent foreign substances or liquids from entering. ^PB 1/2 — Samsung UK (@SamsungUK) February 21, 2023

Because of the issue, some users returned their Galaxy S23 Ultra and asked for a replacement, only to find out that the new device had the same problem as well. Samsung even has a dedicated page on its Taiwanese website which suggests that this is a normal phenomenon and does not affect the functionality or the life of the display in any way.