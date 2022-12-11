Samsung to offer faster and more storage on the Galaxy S23 Ultra

Samsung is expected to announce its Galaxy S23 series of smartphones in February 2023. Just like their predecessors, the S23 series is likely to consist of three models — the Galaxy S23, Galaxy S23 Plus, and the Galaxy S23 Ultra. This time, along with the new processor, these smartphones will also get an improved storage solution and here are the details regarding the same.

As per the latest report, the upcoming Galaxy S23 Ultra is said to offer at least 256GB of internal storage, which is a huge improvement when compared to the Galaxy S22 Ultra, which came with just 128GB of internal storage on the base model. Not just that, the storage on the Galaxy S23 Ultra will be based on the latest UFS 4.0 storage, similar to the other Snapdragon 8 Gen 2 SoC-powered phones. Hence, we can expect faster app load times and improved read and write speed.

Samsung Galaxy S23 series storage options

As per the leaks, the Samsung Galaxy S23 Ultra is likely to be offered in three variants. The base model will have 256GB of storage while the other two models will offer 512GB and 1TB of internal storage. The increase in the storage of the base model might also make the Galaxy S23 Ultra a bit more expensive than the Galaxy S22 Ultra.

Similarly, the Galaxy S23 and the Galaxy S23 Plus are also expected to be available in three variants with the base model offering 128GB of internal storage and the other two options being 256GB and 512GB variants.

All three models will ship with Android 13 OS with custom OneUI 5 skin on top. These devices are expected to receive four major Android OS updates along with five years of security updates. These smartphones are also expected to pack a revamped camera unit to deliver better picture and video quality.

In terms of design, the Galaxy S23 Ultra will look similar to the Galaxy S22 Ultra. However, the Galaxy S23 and the S23 Plus are likely to incorporate an updated camera module design, similar to the S23 Ultra.