scorecardresearch
Sunday, Dec 11, 2022

Samsung to offer faster and more storage on the Galaxy S23 Ultra

Samsung Galaxy S23 series to get UFS 4.0-based storage. The Galaxy S23 Ultra is said to be made available with 256GB, 512GB, and 1TB of internal storage.

Samsung Galaxy S23 Ultra will offer at least 256GB of internal storage (Image credit: Nandagopal Rajan/Express Photo)
Listen to this article
0:00/0:00

Samsung is expected to announce its Galaxy S23 series of smartphones in February 2023. Just like their predecessors, the S23 series is likely to consist of three models — the Galaxy S23, Galaxy S23 Plus, and the Galaxy S23 Ultra. This time, along with the new processor, these smartphones will also get an improved storage solution and here are the details regarding the same.

Also read: |Galaxy S22 Ultra review: Maybe the S Pen isn’t the best part of this phone

As per the latest report, the upcoming Galaxy S23 Ultra is said to offer at least 256GB of internal storage, which is a huge improvement when compared to the Galaxy S22 Ultra, which came with just 128GB of internal storage on the base model. Not just that, the storage on the Galaxy S23 Ultra will be based on the latest UFS 4.0 storage, similar to the other Snapdragon 8 Gen 2 SoC-powered phones. Hence, we can expect faster app load times and improved read and write speed.

Samsung Galaxy S23 series storage options

As per the leaks, the Samsung Galaxy S23 Ultra is likely to be offered in three variants. The base model will have 256GB of storage while the other two models will offer 512GB and 1TB of internal storage. The increase in the storage of the base model might also make the Galaxy S23 Ultra a bit more expensive than the Galaxy S22 Ultra.

Similarly, the Galaxy S23 and the Galaxy S23 Plus are also expected to be available in three variants with the base model offering 128GB of internal storage and the other two options being 256GB and 512GB variants.

Subscriber Only Stories
View All
This app encourages kids to get moving through games on their phonesPremium
This app encourages kids to get moving through games on their phones
SUVs bought with Nirbhaya Fund diverted to provide Y-plus security to Shi...Premium
SUVs bought with Nirbhaya Fund diverted to provide Y-plus security to Shi...
Kiren Rijiju: Insider, OutsiderPremium
Kiren Rijiju: Insider, Outsider
A village on Karnataka-Maharashtra border, caught on the other sidePremium
A village on Karnataka-Maharashtra border, caught on the other side

All three models will ship with Android 13 OS with custom OneUI 5 skin on top. These devices are expected to receive four major Android OS updates along with five years of security updates. These smartphones are also expected to pack a revamped camera unit to deliver better picture and video quality.

In terms of design, the Galaxy S23 Ultra will look similar to the Galaxy S22 Ultra. However, the Galaxy S23 and the S23 Plus are likely to incorporate an updated camera module design, similar to the S23 Ultra.

© IE Online Media Services Pvt Ltd
First published on: 11-12-2022 at 11:15:53 am
Next Story

‘Bin bulaye baarati’: Bull gate crashes wedding venue

Decision 2022 | Our election coverage from Gujarat and Himachal, stay updated
Read Now
Latest Comment
Post Comment
Read Comments
Advertisement

ie-banner

ie-banner

More Tech
Advertisement

Photos

Lunar Eclipse 2022 images: Pictures of the last total lunar eclipse for next three years
Best of Express
Must Read
Advertisement
Dec 11: Latest News
Advertisement
close