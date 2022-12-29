Samsung Galaxy S23 series could launch with One UI 5.1

Samsung recently brought Android 13-based One UI 5 software to many of its mid-range smartphones across the F-series and M-series. However, reports suggest the tech giant is already testing the next version of its One UI software, and that it could debut with Samsung’s new flagship smartphones.

A new report by SamMobile, suggests that Samsung is already testing the One UI 5.1 software update internally for select S-series phones. The software is reportedly being tested for the Galaxy S22 series (Galaxy S22, Galaxy S22+ and Galaxy S22 Ultra) and could also be included on the S23-series which is expected to launch in early 2023.

A tweet (above) also shows the S90xEXXU2CVL7 update for the Galaxy S22 series, with the ‘x’ in the code denoting the S22-series models. These updates could be released a few days after the launch of the Galaxy S23-series, so that the new phones are the first to run the new One UI version.

What’s to expect with One UI 5.1?

It would be unwise to expect a lot of new features or changes from the new update, as it is after all, an incremental addition over One UI 5. We expect small changes and bug fixes to be a part of the update, but Samsung has not revealed any hints at what to expect. However, should the update launch with the S23 series, we may see a few standout features highlighted during the launch event.

A report by GSMarena suggests we may see Samsung add new lock-screen customisation options and an integration of the new Android 13 media player widget design. However, for anything official, we will have to wait a while longer.