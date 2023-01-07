scorecardresearch
Saturday, Jan 07, 2023

Samsung might launch the Galaxy S23 series on February 1

The Samsung Colombia website shared a poster which suggests that the Galaxy S23 series will be launched on February 1.

Galaxy S23 series, Galaxy S23 launch dateThe Samsung Galaxy S23 series will reportedly be powered by the Snapdragon 8 Gen 2 chipset. (Image Source: Indian Express)
Samsung might launch the Galaxy S23 series on February 1
In the last few months, the rumour mill has been constantly spewing news about the upcoming Galaxy S23 series. Now, the Samsung Colombia website has confirmed that the Galaxy S23 series will be unveiled on February 1 at the Galaxy Unpacked event.

Apart from revealing the launch date, the poster also shows the three camera modules found on the Ultra variants of the phone. Recently, a tipster going by the name SnoopyTech suggested that the Galaxy S23 series will be available in four colour variants – Cotton Flower, Misty Lilac, Botanic Green and Phantom Black.

The design renders also suggest that the Galaxy S23 will have rounded corners while the Galaxy S23 Ultra will retain its sharp edges. The Galaxy S23 Ultra is rumoured to pack a 200MP camera which will be backed by a 12MP ultrawide lens and two 10MP telephoto sensors.

All phones in the series are also expected to retain the screen size, meaning the Galaxy S23 Ultra will have a 6.8-inch screen while the Galaxy S23 and the Galaxy S23 Plus will sport a 6.6-inch and 6.1-inch screen respectively.

First published on: 07-01-2023 at 17:03 IST
BCCI announces appointment of new selection committee, Chetan Sharma to continue as chairman

Lunar Eclipse 2022 images: Pictures of the last total lunar eclipse for next three years
