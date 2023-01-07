Samsung might launch the Galaxy S23 series on February 1

In the last few months, the rumour mill has been constantly spewing news about the upcoming Galaxy S23 series. Now, the Samsung Colombia website has confirmed that the Galaxy S23 series will be unveiled on February 1 at the Galaxy Unpacked event.

Apart from revealing the launch date, the poster also shows the three camera modules found on the Ultra variants of the phone. Recently, a tipster going by the name SnoopyTech suggested that the Galaxy S23 series will be available in four colour variants – Cotton Flower, Misty Lilac, Botanic Green and Phantom Black.

This may be it: Cotton Flower

Misty Lilac

Botanic Green

The design renders also suggest that the Galaxy S23 will have rounded corners while the Galaxy S23 Ultra will retain its sharp edges. The Galaxy S23 Ultra is rumoured to pack a 200MP camera which will be backed by a 12MP ultrawide lens and two 10MP telephoto sensors.

All phones in the series are also expected to retain the screen size, meaning the Galaxy S23 Ultra will have a 6.8-inch screen while the Galaxy S23 and the Galaxy S23 Plus will sport a 6.6-inch and 6.1-inch screen respectively.