Galaxy S23: Everything we know about Samsung’s 2023 flagship lineup

The Samsung Galaxy S22 series wowed us with its minimal but slick designs and super-compelling specifications. Looking at those, it becomes clear that the Galaxy S23 series has quite some shoes to fill. While there were rumours doing rounds on the internet about a much sooner release, a new report puts them at rest, revealing that the upcoming flagships may more or less stick to their usual release cycle.

Galaxy S23 series: Release date

A recent report suggests the Galaxy S23 will launch earlier than usual. The launch will be held via an Unpacked event in San Francisco. Historically, the company has released its flagship phone series a couple of weeks following launch, and if that’s anything to go by, then the Galaxy S23 series might go on sale on February 17th.

The report goes on to say that Samsung typically launches the Galaxy S series in March, but intense market competition is compelling Samsung to push the release window forward to February. This will help the company reflect the sales of the flagship phones in the first quarterly report itself.

Galaxy S23 series processor and camera

In addition to that, the report says that while the Galaxy S23 series will likely depend mostly on the Snapdragon 8 Gen 2 for processing needs, some models may also ship with the Exynos 2300. Meanwhile the top model – the Galaxy S23 Ultra – may sport a Samsung-developed 200MP sensor, which is nearly double the pixels compared to its predecessor’s 108MP unit.

There were rumours that the 200MP unit in question could be the ISOCELL HP3 sensor, but reliable tipster Ice Universe suggested otherwise. So if the Ultra is to still feature 200MP but not use the next-gen HP3 sensor, then the next contender is the ISOCELL HP2. This, according to the same tipster, should bring significant night photography improvements.

HP3 will not be adopted by Samsung S23 Ultra. https://t.co/cTqdMMQldA — Ice universe (@UniverseIce) June 23, 2022

Meanwhile the Galaxy S23 and Galaxy S23 Plus could sport 12MP units upfront for selfies, according to GalaxyClub. This should result in a notable improvement over the 10MP unit from last year’s models. The rest of the cameras will likely have the same resolution, although there could be improvements in other departments.

Galaxy S23 Plus and Ultra battery capacity

Meanwhile, Galaxy Club has managed to get its hands on some battery model numbers along with their rated capacities. According to the Dutch publication, the Galaxy S23 Plus’s EB-BS916ABY has a rated capacity of 4,565 mAh, which Samsung might market as 4,700 mAh. This is slightly larger than that of the Galaxy S22 Plus but smaller than Galaxy S21 Plus’s. Meanwhile, the Galaxy S23 Ultra’s EB-BS918ABY has a rated capacity of 4,855 mAh and a typical capacity of 5,000 mAh. Again, this information has not been confirmed yet, so it’s best to take it with a pinch of salt.

Galaxy S23 series design

Samsung, like Apple, is following a 3-year cycle on design refresh. The same is expected to hold true for the Galaxy S23 series as well, with the flagship phones more or less recycling the S22 designs. Ice Universe does say, though, that the Galaxy S23 could feature thicker bezels.

Small difference between S22 and S23, Samsung widened all four bezels for the S23 by 0.15mm, it looks bulkier than the S22, I can’To understand why Samsung does this, I have to again suspect that there is a spy inside Samsung. pic.twitter.com/KwdelDbHrF — Ice universe (@UniverseIce) September 15, 2022

It’s not clear why Samsung would take a step back in terms of design like this, but we hope it has something to do with improved durability.