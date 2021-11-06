Samsung Galaxy S22 Ultra leaked renders reveal design

Samsung is expected to launch the Galaxy S22 series of smartphones early next year. Ahead of the official unveiling, the real-life hands-on images of the Samsung Galaxy S22 Ultra have surfaced online.

The images give us an insight into the design of the smartphone as well as some of its specifications and features. Tipster Jon Prosser (frontpagetech) has posted the images via his Twitter handle.

Samsung Galaxy S22 👀 Pre-order on February 8, 2022

Launch on February 18, 2022 pic.twitter.com/5iaAr9KrM8 — Jon Prosser (@jon_prosser) November 5, 2021

As per the renders, the Galaxy S22 Ultra seems to sport a design, similar to Samsung’s Note series smartphones. The device may pack a tall display with a single punch-hole cutout for the front camera and curved corners. It could also feature subtle curves near the edges of the display.

The Samsung Galaxy S22 Ultra seems to feature a quadruple rear camera setup which may include a 108MP main sensor, a 12MP ultra-wide camera, a 10MP 3X telephoto shooter, and a 10MP 10X telephoto lens. The images reveal a Samsung logo at the back of the smartphone.

The Samsung Galaxy S22 Ultra will feature S-Pen support like its predecessor. The images hint that the upcoming smartphone could feature a slot for the S-Pen, which will likely be at the bottom (left) edge of the smartphone. We will likely see the device’s speaker, a USB Type-C charging port, and antenna linings at the bottom of the device.

While the exact launch date of the Samsung S22 series is yet to be revealed by the company, a report by SamMobile claims that the company could launch the S22 series in February 2022. The report also backs a previous claim from tipster Jon Prosser, suggesting the Galaxy S22 will go live in the second week of February.