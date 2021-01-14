scorecardresearch
Thursday, January 14, 2021
Samsung Galaxy S21 launch Live updates: Timings, how to watch livestream

Samsung is expected to launch Galaxy S21 series, Galaxy Buds Pro TWS wireless earbuds and Galaxy SmartTag Bluetooth tracker today at the Galaxy Unpacked 2021 event, which will take place at 8:00PM IST.

By: Tech Desk | Mumbai | January 14, 2021 4:09:15 pm
samsung galaxy s21, samsung galaxy s21 launch event, galaxy unpacked, galaxy unpacked 2021, galaxy unpacked event 2021, galaxy unpacked event live, samsung galaxy s21 launch, samsung galaxy s21 launch today, samsung galaxy s21 price, samsung galaxy s21 specifications, samsung galaxy s21 features, samsung galaxy s21 event 2021 live, galaxy unpacked event 2021 live, samsung galaxy unpacked 2021, samsung galaxy unpacked event 2021​Samsung's flagship Galaxy S21 series will launch today. (Image credit: WinFuture)

Samsung Galaxy S21 launch will take place today at the Galaxy Unpacked 2021 event. The South Korean giant is also expected to launch its latest Samsung Galaxy Buds Pro TWS wireless earbuds and Galaxy SmartTag Bluetooth tracker at today’s event.

Those interested in watching the Samsung Galaxy Unpacked 2021 event live, can watch it on the company’s YouTube channel. It will also be live-streamed via Samsung Newsroom and Samsung.com sites. The launch event will kick off at 10:AM EST, which is 8:30PM in India. The Samsung Galaxy S21 series price could start from EUR 849, which is around Rs 75,600 in India.

As for the specifications, the Samsung Galaxy S21 series is expected to come with Exynos 2100 SoC in global markets and with Snapdragon 888 in the US. The Galaxy S21 could have a 6.2-inch full-HD+ AMOLED 2X screen, the Galaxy S21+ may a 6.7-inch panel and the Ultra model is said to have a 6.8-inch Dynamic AMOLED 2X display.

 

Live Blog

The Samsung Galaxy S21 and Galaxy S21+ are expected to launch with a 64MP rear sensor, 12MP ultra-wide-angle lens, and a 12MP wide-angle lens. The Ultra version might arrive with a 108MP sensor, a 12MP camera, a 10MP sensor with a telephoto lens on top. Both the Samsung Galaxy S21 and Galaxy S21+ could feature a 10-megapixel selfie camera, while the Galaxy S21 Ultra may have a 40-megapixel selfie camera. The regular version is rumoured to sport a 4,000mAh battery, the Plus model could feature a 4,800mAh unit and the Ultra version may have a 5,000mAh battery.

