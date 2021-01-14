Samsung Galaxy S21 launch Live updates: Timings, how to watch livestream

Samsung's flagship Galaxy S21 series will launch today. (Image credit: WinFuture)

Samsung Galaxy S21 launch will take place today at the Galaxy Unpacked 2021 event. The South Korean giant is also expected to launch its latest Samsung Galaxy Buds Pro TWS wireless earbuds and Galaxy SmartTag Bluetooth tracker at today’s event.

Those interested in watching the Samsung Galaxy Unpacked 2021 event live, can watch it on the company’s YouTube channel. It will also be live-streamed via Samsung Newsroom and Samsung.com sites. The launch event will kick off at 10:AM EST, which is 8:30PM in India. The Samsung Galaxy S21 series price could start from EUR 849, which is around Rs 75,600 in India.

As for the specifications, the Samsung Galaxy S21 series is expected to come with Exynos 2100 SoC in global markets and with Snapdragon 888 in the US. The Galaxy S21 could have a 6.2-inch full-HD+ AMOLED 2X screen, the Galaxy S21+ may a 6.7-inch panel and the Ultra model is said to have a 6.8-inch Dynamic AMOLED 2X display.