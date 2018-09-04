Samsung Galaxy Note 9 users might be able to disable Bixby button by September end

Samsung might release the feature via an OTA update for the Galaxy Note 9 smartphone Samsung might release the feature via an OTA update for the Galaxy Note 9 smartphone

It was recently discovered that Samsung had implemented a code within its Galaxy Note 9 smartphone, which did not allow users to disable the Bixby button, unlike any of their previous smartphones. A lot of users took to Twitter complaining about this problem, Samsung seems to have heard them and is working on a fix for the problem, which they will be releasing by the end of September.

Samsung Deutschland in a reply to a Twitter user said, “deactivation of the Bixby button on lock screen should return until the end of September.” According to the tweet, disable Bixby feature will be making a comeback only for the lock screen and not for the entire UI. It will allow the users to disable the Bixby button functionality when the smartphone’s display is turned off or when the device is locked. However, users might not be able to disable the button when the device is unlocked. It is yet to be seen what the company ends up doing with the update.

Samsung Galaxy Note 9 sports a 6.4-inch Super AMOLED display with a resolution of 2960×1440 pixels. It is powered by the Exynos 9810 processor paired with 6GB/8GB of RAM and 128GB/512GB of expandable internal storage. The device runs Google’s Android 8.1 Oreo with the company’s own Experience UI skin on top and is backed by a 4,000mAh non-removable battery.

The Galaxy Note 9 sports a dual camera setup on the back consisting of a 12MP dual pixel sensor along with variable f/1.5 and f/2.4 apertures and a 12-megapixel sensor with a f/2.4 aperture. On the front, the device features an 8MP camera sensor with a f/1.7 aperture for selfies. Connectivity options include 4G VoLTE, Wi-Fi 802.11ac, Bluetooth v5.0, GPS, A-GPS, NFC, ANT+, USB Type-C and a 3.5mm headphone jack.

