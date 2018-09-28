Samsung Galaxy Note 9 consumers can now get Galaxy Watch at Rs 9,999

The Galaxy Watch comes in two sizes 42mm and 46mm priced at Rs 24,990 and Rs 29,990 respectively.

Samsung in an early festival celebration sale is offering all Galaxy Note 9 customers its recently launched Galaxy Watch at Rs 9,999, bringing down the cost by approximately Rs 14,900. The offer will be available for consumers to take advantage of until October 20.

Samsung Galaxy Note 9 is available in two RAM and internal storage variants – 6GB RAM/128GB internal storage and 8GB RAM/512GB of internal storage priced at Rs 67,900 and Rs 84,900 respectively. The Galaxy Watch comes in two sizes 42mm and 46mm priced at Rs 24,990 and Rs 29,990 respectively.

Consumers who purchase the Samsung Galaxy Note 9 under this offer will be able to redeem it by activating the device and signing into Samsung’s My Galaxy app between the offer period. After doing this, they will receive a coupon to redeem the offer, which can be used from October 15 to November 30 on the My Galaxy app. After the purchase is made, Samsung will ship out the Galaxy Watch to consumers within 30 days of receiving the payment.

Samsung Galaxy Watch 46mm and the 42mm sport a 1.3-inch, 1.2-inch AMOLED displays respectively, with Corning Gorilla DX+ glass protection on top. The device is water-resistant up to 5ATM and comes with an IP68 dust and water resistance rating. The device uses the company’s own Exynos 9110 processor to deliver top in class performance. It runs Tizen Wearable OS 4.0, which brings support for the company’s digital assistant, Bixby as well.

Samsung Galaxy Note 9 sports a 6.4-inch Super AMOLED display with a resolution of 2960×1440 pixels. It is powered by the Exynos 9810 processor paired with 6GB/8GB of RAM and 128GB/512GB of expandable internal storage. The device runs Google’s Android 8.1 Oreo with the company’s own Experience UI skin on top and is backed by a 4,000mAh non-removable battery.

Galaxy Note 9 sports a dual camera setup on the back consisting of a 12MP dual pixel sensor along with variable f/1.5 and f/2.4 apertures and a 12-megapixel sensor with a f/2.4 aperture. On the front, the device features an 8MP camera sensor with a f/1.7 aperture for selfies. Connectivity options include 4G VoLTE, Wi-Fi 802.11ac, Bluetooth v5.0, GPS, A-GPS, NFC, ANT+, USB Type-C and a 3.5mm headphone jack.

