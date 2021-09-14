scorecardresearch
Follow Us:
Tuesday, September 14, 2021
Must Read

Samsung Galaxy M22 goes official in Germany: Specifications, more

Samsung Galaxy M22 is set to launch in Germany soon as the smartphone is now listed on the company's site. Here is everything you should know.

By: Tech Desk | Chandigarh |
September 14, 2021 12:49:54 pm
Samsung Galaxy M22, Samsung Galaxy M22 specs, Samsung Galaxy M22 features, Samsung Galaxy M22 price, Samsung Galaxy M22 specifications,Samsung Galaxy M22 is now listed on the company's Germany site. Read on to know more (Image source: Samsung)

Samsung Galaxy M22 is set to launch in Germany soon as the smartphone is now listed on the company’s site. The listing showcases the specifications and design of the device. The Samsung Galaxy M22 features a waterdrop-style notch and sports a quad rear camera setup. Here is everything you should know about the Samsung Galaxy M22.

Samsung Galaxy M22: Specifications

Samsung Galaxy M22 measures 159.9x74x8.4mm and weighs 186 grams. The smartphone comes with a 6.4-inch HD+ (720×1,600 pixels) Super AMOLED display. The phone is powered by an unspecified octa-core processor along with 4GB RAM. The phone will come with 128GB of internal storage with the option to expand further via a dedicated microSD card slot (up to 1TB).

Must Read |Samsung Galaxy M20 review: At Rs 12,990, big on battery and performance

Samsung Galaxy M22 will pack a quad rear camera setup including a primary 48MP shooter with f/2.0 aperture. Other cameras on the device include an 8MP sensor with f/2.2 aperture, a 2MP tertiary sensor with f/2.4 aperture, and another 2MP macro sensor with f/2.4 aperture. Camera features on the device include autofocus and 10x digital zoom. For selfies the smartphone comes with a 13MP front facing camera with f/2.2 aperture.

The smartphone is backed by a 5,000mAh battery with 25W fast charging support. The device comes with a side-mounted fingerprint sensor on the phone. Samsung Galaxy M22 is listed in three colour options – Black, Light Blue, and White. There is no information on pricing as of yet.

📣 The Indian Express is now on Telegram. Click here to join our channel (@indianexpress) and stay updated with the latest headlines

For all the latest Technology News, download Indian Express App.

  • The Indian Express website has been rated GREEN for its credibility and trustworthiness by Newsguard, a global service that rates news sources for their journalistic standards.
© IE Online Media Services Pvt Ltd
Advertisement

More Tech

Advertisement

Photos

Samsung Galaxy A52s 5G, Samsung Galaxy A52s 5G price in India, Samsung Galaxy A52s 5G photos, Samsung Galaxy A52s 5G camera, Samsung Galaxy A52s 5G price, Samsung Galaxy A52s 5G price in India
Samsung Galaxy A52s 5G first look: Big display, Qualcomm 778G processor and 64MP camera

Best of Express

Must Read

Advertisement

Sep 14: Latest News

Advertisement