Samsung Galaxy M22 goes official in Germany: Specifications, more

Samsung Galaxy M22 is set to launch in Germany soon as the smartphone is now listed on the company’s site. The listing showcases the specifications and design of the device. The Samsung Galaxy M22 features a waterdrop-style notch and sports a quad rear camera setup. Here is everything you should know about the Samsung Galaxy M22.

Samsung Galaxy M22: Specifications

Samsung Galaxy M22 measures 159.9x74x8.4mm and weighs 186 grams. The smartphone comes with a 6.4-inch HD+ (720×1,600 pixels) Super AMOLED display. The phone is powered by an unspecified octa-core processor along with 4GB RAM. The phone will come with 128GB of internal storage with the option to expand further via a dedicated microSD card slot (up to 1TB).

Samsung Galaxy M22 will pack a quad rear camera setup including a primary 48MP shooter with f/2.0 aperture. Other cameras on the device include an 8MP sensor with f/2.2 aperture, a 2MP tertiary sensor with f/2.4 aperture, and another 2MP macro sensor with f/2.4 aperture. Camera features on the device include autofocus and 10x digital zoom. For selfies the smartphone comes with a 13MP front facing camera with f/2.2 aperture.

The smartphone is backed by a 5,000mAh battery with 25W fast charging support. The device comes with a side-mounted fingerprint sensor on the phone. Samsung Galaxy M22 is listed in three colour options – Black, Light Blue, and White. There is no information on pricing as of yet.