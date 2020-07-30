Samsung’s Galaxy Z Fold 2 looks gorgeous in fresh renders

Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 2 renders (Source: MySmartPrice) Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 2 renders (Source: MySmartPrice)

Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 2 renders have been leaked ahead of its launch on August 5 giving everyone a sneak peek of the upcoming smartphone. The Samsung Galaxy Z Fold’s successor seems to have shed most of its bezels as per the renders leaked by MySmartPrice.

Instead of a huge camera notch on the internal display on the right-hand side of the smartphone, Galaxy Z Fold 2 is expected to have a punch-hole camera. The screen size on the outside of the device has improved drastically too compared to its predecessor.

What we know about Samsung’s next foldable phone

The rumours from earlier this month suggested that it will have a 7.7-inch 120Hz AMOLED foldable display whereas a 6.23-inch display on the outside compared to a 4.6-inch display on the previous version. There have been few contradictions in the earlier rumours as some suggest that it will support S-Pen while others don’t.

However, the rumours about the triple camera setup on the rear were spot-on as per the newly leaked renders. The triple-camera setup looks similar to the one on the upcoming Samsung Galaxy Note 20 series which is set to be announced alongside Galaxy Z Fold 2 through a virtual Galaxy Unpacked event on August 5.

As per the rumours, the Galaxy Z Fold 2 is expected to have a 64-megapixel primary camera on the back alongside two 12-megapixel telephoto and wide-angle cameras. The Fold 2 will support 5G networks and is also expected to have a 4,356 mAh battery which will support 15W wireless and reverse-wireless charging. A bit high on the specification sheet, Galaxy Fold 2 may run on the Snapdragon 865 Plus chipset along with 16GB RAM and 512GB storage.

Like the Note 2, Galaxy Fold 2 will also have a copper colour option. The Samsung Galaxy Fold had a price tag of Rs 1,64,999. The new version is expected to fall in a similar price bracket as well.

