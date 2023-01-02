Samsung Galaxy F04 to launch on January 4 in India: Check specs and price

Samsung has confirmed that it will be bringing the Galaxy F04 to the Indian market. The South Korean smartphone manufacturer will launch the phone on January 4 at 12 PM as a Flipkart-exclusive device.

Powered by the MediaTek Helio P35 chipset, the Galaxy F04 will feature a 6.5-inch HD+ LCD display with a refresh rate of 60Hz. Samsung says the device will have 8GB of RAM when RAM Plus is enabled. The company has also confirmed that the phone will get two OS updates and come with Android 12 out of the box, hence, it will receive both Android 13 and Android 14 updates.

The back of the phone sports a dual camera setup that consists of a 13MP primary shooter backed by a 2MP sensor. On the front, you get a 5MP selfie camera housed in a waterdrop notch at the top. Available in Jade Purple and Opal Green, the phone has a gloss back panel made out of plastic.

All of this is powered by a 5,000mAh battery which means the phone might last a day or two on a single charge. While Samsung is yet to reveal the exact price of the phone, the base variant of the Galaxy F04 will be priced under Rs 8,000. The Galaxy F04 does share a lot of things with the recently announced Galaxy M04. Hence, if you can’t wait for the launch of the Galaxy F04 and want a budget Samsung smartphone, the Galaxy M04 could be a good pick.