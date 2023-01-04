scorecardresearch
Wednesday, Jan 04, 2023

Samsung Galaxy F04 launched at Rs 7,499 with a promise of 2 OS upgrades

Samsung's promise of 2 OS upgrades for an entry-level device like the Galaxy F04 is a rarity at the price point. Here's everything you need to know about the phone.

samsung galaxy f04 featuredThe Samsung Galaxy F04 is powered by the MediaTek P35 (Image: Samsung)

Samsung on Wednesday launched its budget smartphone Galaxy F04 in India. The highlight features of the phone include the MediaTek P35 processor it’s powered by and the 6.5-inch HD+ display.

The display has a resolution of 720 x 1600 pixels. The MediaTek P35 chip inside is an entry-level offering from MediaTek that’s fabricated on a 12nm process node and is paired with the PowerVR GE8320 GPU. The chip gets its juice from a 5,000mAh battery. Notably, Samsung hasn’t revealed the charging speed.

For photography, you get a dual rear camera setup comprised of a 12MP main camera and a 2MP secondary sensor. Selfies are handled by a 5MP shooter that sits within a waterdrop notch.

The build of the smartphone looks to be similar to other phones in the segment with a plastic back and a plastic frame, although Samsung likes to promote the rear of the phone as a “Stylish Gloss Design.” The front has reasonable-sized bezels with a bit of a chin at the bottom.

Subscriber Only Stories
View All
Honoured by Pravasi award, not upset for being sent back from airport: Dh...
Honoured by Pravasi award, not upset for being sent back from airport: Dh...
Rajouri attack: Shop owner who took on militants used rifle after 24 years
Rajouri attack: Shop owner who took on militants used rifle after 24 years
Venugopal Dhoot held only after Kochhars said why not him: lawyer
Venugopal Dhoot held only after Kochhars said why not him: lawyer
Delhi Confidential: Many MPs peeved after IT panel meeting is rescheduled
Delhi Confidential: Many MPs peeved after IT panel meeting is rescheduled

The Samsung Galaxy F04 will only sell in a single storage variant offering 4GB of RAM and 64GB of internal storage for Rs 7,499. That can be “expanded” to 8GB with RAM Plus. Colour options are Jade Purple and Opal Green.

The phone will go on sale on Flipkart on January 12 from 12 noon onwards. Buyers can also avail of a Rs 1,000 discount upon purchasing using ICICI Bank credit cards.

Also Read |Beginner’s guide to Android updates and why they’re crucial

Out of the box, the phone will boot into the Android 12 OS. That isn’t the latest considering Android 13 is already out, but Samsung does promise “2 times OS upgrade,” meaning it should get updated up to Android 14.

© IE Online Media Services Pvt Ltd
First published on: 04-01-2023 at 17:54 IST
Next Story

LSAT-India January 2023 registration deadline announced

New Year Sale | Extra 25% off on Indian Express All-Access subscription package
Buy Now
Latest Comment
Post Comment
Read Comments
Advertisement

ie-banner

ie-banner

ie-banner

More Tech
Advertisement

Photos

Lunar Eclipse 2022 images: Pictures of the last total lunar eclipse for next three years
Best of Express
Must Read
Advertisement
Jan 04: Latest News
Advertisement
close