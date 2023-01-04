Samsung Galaxy F04 launched at Rs 7,499 with a promise of 2 OS upgrades

Samsung on Wednesday launched its budget smartphone Galaxy F04 in India. The highlight features of the phone include the MediaTek P35 processor it’s powered by and the 6.5-inch HD+ display.

The display has a resolution of 720 x 1600 pixels. The MediaTek P35 chip inside is an entry-level offering from MediaTek that’s fabricated on a 12nm process node and is paired with the PowerVR GE8320 GPU. The chip gets its juice from a 5,000mAh battery. Notably, Samsung hasn’t revealed the charging speed.

For photography, you get a dual rear camera setup comprised of a 12MP main camera and a 2MP secondary sensor. Selfies are handled by a 5MP shooter that sits within a waterdrop notch.

The build of the smartphone looks to be similar to other phones in the segment with a plastic back and a plastic frame, although Samsung likes to promote the rear of the phone as a “Stylish Gloss Design.” The front has reasonable-sized bezels with a bit of a chin at the bottom.

The Samsung Galaxy F04 will only sell in a single storage variant offering 4GB of RAM and 64GB of internal storage for Rs 7,499. That can be “expanded” to 8GB with RAM Plus. Colour options are Jade Purple and Opal Green.

The phone will go on sale on Flipkart on January 12 from 12 noon onwards. Buyers can also avail of a Rs 1,000 discount upon purchasing using ICICI Bank credit cards.

Out of the box, the phone will boot into the Android 12 OS. That isn’t the latest considering Android 13 is already out, but Samsung does promise “2 times OS upgrade,” meaning it should get updated up to Android 14.