Samsung’s Galaxy Watch3 lets you check your blood oxygen level

At the Galaxy Unpacked 2020 online launch event, Samsung unveils Galaxy Watch3 and Galaxy Buds Live. Galaxy Watch3 is a next-generation smartwatch from the company bundled with lots of health and wellness features. Meanwhile, Galaxy Buds Live features ergonomic design paired with premium audio technologies.

Galaxy Watch3 is built with premium materials like stainless steel and high-quality leather and features rotating bezel from previous watch models. When compared to the original Galaxy Watch, the Watch3 is 14 per cent thinner, 8 per cent smaller and 15 per cent lighter despite the larger display. One of the key features of the Galaxy Watch3 is the Blood oxygen (SpO2) feature which can measure and track oxygen saturation over time.

The Galaxy Watch3 will also be home to the new Samsung Health Monitor app which will include blood pressure (BP) monitoring and electrocardiogram (ECG) readings in markets where these features have been authorized. The Watch3 comes with a new feature that detects falls, which identifies a potential fall and can send an SOS notification to chosen contacts.

The Watch3 offers brand new sleep score and insights to help users get better rest.

Galaxy Buds Live features

Galaxy Buds Live looks nothing like previous generation Galaxy Buds. The new Galaxy Buds Live are combined with AKG’s sound expertise paired with Samsung’s legacy of hardware innovation. The Buds come with a 12mm speaker and bass duct, three microphones and a Voice Pickup Unit. These earbuds feature Active Noise Cancellation (ANC) for open type, allowing users to tune out distractions. Galaxy Buds Live is compatible with a range of devices and users will be able to seamlessly switch between compatible devices.

Galaxy Buds Live feature an intuitive touch-based PUI (physical user interface)14 for touch control, as well as Bixby voice wake-up15 that allows users to navigate music, open apps, and send messages hands-free and eyes-free. The Buds come with long-lasting battery life.

Samsung claims, “when fully charged, your earbuds can support up to 6 hours of playback, and the charging case allows you to enjoy an additional 15 hours over multiple charges16. And when you need to top up on charge quickly, you can gain 1 hour of play time with just 5 minutes of charging.”

Galaxy Watch3 and Buds Live availability

Galaxy Watch3 and Galaxy Buds Live will be available in select countries starting from August 6 and will eventually expand to more markets. The Galaxy Watch3 comes in 41mm and 45mm, both available in LTE and Bluetooth variants.

Galaxy Watch 41mm variant comes in Mystic Bronze and Mystic Silver colours, while the Galaxy Watch 45mm variant comes in Mystic Silver and Mystic Black. The Titanium variant will be available later this year, Samsung confirmed. The Galaxy Buds Live will also be available starting August 6 in Mystic Bronze, Mystic White, and Mystic Black.

