scorecardresearch
Monday, Dec 19, 2022

Samsung releases ‘affordable’ Galaxy A-series smartphones to broaden consumer base

Samsung's latest budget smartphones -- the Galaxy A04 and the Galaxy A04e are powered by the Helio P35 SoC with up to 8GB of RAM and 128GB of internal storage.

Samsung Galaxy A04, A04e will offer up to 8GB of RAM (Image credit: Samsung India)
Listen to this article
0:00/0:00

Samsung has launched two new entry-level smartphones — the Galaxy A04 and the Galaxy A04s in India. These two budget smartphones from Samsung offer features like a 50MP camera, and up to 8GB RAM, and ship with One UI 4, based on Android 12 OS.

The major difference between the Galaxy A04 and the Galaxy A04e is in the camera and the storage department. While the Galaxy 04 has a dual-camera setup with a 50MP primary sensor, the Galaxy A04e has a dual-camera setup with a 13MP primary camera. Both models have a 5MP selfie camera at the front.

Also read: |Samsung launches Galaxy A04s: Check price and specifications

The Samsung Galaxy A04 and the Galaxy A04e come with a 6.5-inch HD+ resolution display with a 60Hz refresh rate with an Infinity-V style notch at the top. Both smartphones are based on the Mediatek Helio P35 SoC, which limits the networking capabilities of these devices to 4G.

The Samsung Galaxy A04 is available with 4GB of RAM and 64/128GB of internal storage. Similarly, the Galaxy A04e offers 3/4GB of RAM and 32/64/128GB of internal storage. Both phones support Samsung’s RAM plus technology, which allows users to swap internal storage as virtual RAM, and both Galaxy A04 and the Galaxy A04e can offer up to 8GB of RAM (physical + virtual).

Subscriber Only Stories
View All
ExplainSpeaking: The messy economy of Messi’s ArgentinaPremium
ExplainSpeaking: The messy economy of Messi’s Argentina
Delhi Confidential: As Tripura BJP looks to rein in rebellion, trust issu...Premium
Delhi Confidential: As Tripura BJP looks to rein in rebellion, trust issu...
Indians, Greeks to trace common roots in Himachal ‘village of Alexander’s...Premium
Indians, Greeks to trace common roots in Himachal ‘village of Alexander’s...
Election Commission: 54.32 cr Aadhaar collected, none linked with Voter I...Premium
Election Commission: 54.32 cr Aadhaar collected, none linked with Voter I...

A 5,000 mAh battery fuels both models with support for fast charging, and the company is bundling the fast charger within the retail package.

Pricing and availability

The Samsung Galaxy A04 and the Galaxy A04e smartphones will be available in India starting December 20, 2022, via Samsung.com and select retailers. The Galaxy A04 will be available in Green, Copper and Black colour options while the Galaxy A04e will come in Light Blue and Copper shades.

In terms of pricing, the Galaxy A04 with 4GB RAM and 64GB storage costs Rs 11,999, while the 128GB variant of the same is priced at Rs. 12,999. Similarly, the Galaxy A04e is available in three variants with the base model (3GB/32GB) priced at Rs 9,299.

Advertisement

The Galaxy A04e is also available with 3GB RAM 64GB storage and 4GB RAM 128GB of storage for Rs 9,999, and Rs 11,499, respectively. Users can get these devices for just Rs 999 with easy EMI plans and can also get Rs 1,000 cashback by using select payment methods.

© IE Online Media Services Pvt Ltd
First published on: 19-12-2022 at 03:49:40 pm
Next Story

Chennai This Week: Music shows by Yogi B, Badhri Seshadri to liven up the spirits this season

Health Specials | Doctors and experts tell you what is good for your body, mind and soul
Click Here
Latest Comment
Post Comment
Read Comments
Advertisement

ie-banner

ie-banner

ie-banner

More Tech
Advertisement

Photos

Lunar Eclipse 2022 images: Pictures of the last total lunar eclipse for next three years
Best of Express
Must Read
Advertisement
Dec 19: Latest News
Advertisement
close