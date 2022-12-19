Samsung releases ‘affordable’ Galaxy A-series smartphones to broaden consumer base

Samsung has launched two new entry-level smartphones — the Galaxy A04 and the Galaxy A04s in India. These two budget smartphones from Samsung offer features like a 50MP camera, and up to 8GB RAM, and ship with One UI 4, based on Android 12 OS.

The major difference between the Galaxy A04 and the Galaxy A04e is in the camera and the storage department. While the Galaxy 04 has a dual-camera setup with a 50MP primary sensor, the Galaxy A04e has a dual-camera setup with a 13MP primary camera. Both models have a 5MP selfie camera at the front.

The Samsung Galaxy A04 and the Galaxy A04e come with a 6.5-inch HD+ resolution display with a 60Hz refresh rate with an Infinity-V style notch at the top. Both smartphones are based on the Mediatek Helio P35 SoC, which limits the networking capabilities of these devices to 4G.

The Samsung Galaxy A04 is available with 4GB of RAM and 64/128GB of internal storage. Similarly, the Galaxy A04e offers 3/4GB of RAM and 32/64/128GB of internal storage. Both phones support Samsung’s RAM plus technology, which allows users to swap internal storage as virtual RAM, and both Galaxy A04 and the Galaxy A04e can offer up to 8GB of RAM (physical + virtual).

A 5,000 mAh battery fuels both models with support for fast charging, and the company is bundling the fast charger within the retail package.

Pricing and availability

The Samsung Galaxy A04 and the Galaxy A04e smartphones will be available in India starting December 20, 2022, via Samsung.com and select retailers. The Galaxy A04 will be available in Green, Copper and Black colour options while the Galaxy A04e will come in Light Blue and Copper shades.

In terms of pricing, the Galaxy A04 with 4GB RAM and 64GB storage costs Rs 11,999, while the 128GB variant of the same is priced at Rs. 12,999. Similarly, the Galaxy A04e is available in three variants with the base model (3GB/32GB) priced at Rs 9,299.

The Galaxy A04e is also available with 3GB RAM 64GB storage and 4GB RAM 128GB of storage for Rs 9,999, and Rs 11,499, respectively. Users can get these devices for just Rs 999 with easy EMI plans and can also get Rs 1,000 cashback by using select payment methods.