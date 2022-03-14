Samsung sends invites for March 17 event, new Galaxy A series launch likely

Samsung is launching a new A-series phone on March 17. The Awesome Galaxy A event is expected to see two new phones in the series launch this year. Samsung made a similar move during its A-series launch last year with the A72 and A52.

This year the two new phones are expected to be the Galaxy A73 and A53, both of which are expected to be 5G phones.

The event will be available to watch live on Samsung’s website and YouTube channel.

Samsung Galaxy A73: What to expect

While the Galaxy A73 is rumoured to come with the Snapdragon 750G chipset onboard, the Galaxy A53 could come with the Samsung Exynos 1200.

While no official details on the new phones are available yet, leaks have suggested that the Samsung Galaxy A73 could feature a design that’s very similar to the A72. This includes a 6.7-inch display with 90Hz refresh rate and an in-display fingerprint scanner. The phone’s dimensions also will be same (163.8 x 76.0 x 7.6mm).

However, new changes are expected on the inside, where apart from the new chip, the A73 is also expected to come with a new 108MP main camera sensor. This new sensor will also reportedly make the camera island on the back of the phone protrude by another 1.7mm compared to the A72.

The phone is also reportedly getting a 5,000mAh battery with 33W fast charging, along with an IP67 certification. The phone will also get three years of system updates and four years of security updates.