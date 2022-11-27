Samsung folding laptop with virtual keyboard and trackpad in the works

When it comes to foldable devices, Samsung is at the forefront and is known for making some of the commercially successful products across the world. According to a recently filed patent, the company is also working on a laptop with folding display technology.

Folding laptops are nothing new here. The Lenovo ThinkPad X1 Fold was one of the first mainstream laptops with a folding display. Similarly, the recently launched ASUS Zenbook 17 Fold OLED is one of the biggest laptops with a folding screen that one can buy. The patent was filed back in 2020 at the United States Design Patent department.

As per the patent, just like some of the popular folding laptops, the upcoming Samsung folding laptop can also be folded in half, which decreases the footprint of the device by half. Like every device with a folding display, the upcoming folding laptop from Samsung will come with an OLED panel, possibly with a higher refresh rate.

Again, we have seen folding laptops with virtual keyboards. What makes Samsung’s device really special is the fact that it has a virtual trackpad along with a keyboard, which also indicates that the Samsung folding laptop will also support touch input.

As per the schematics, the Samsung folding laptop will be ultra-thin when unfolded and is likely to feature dual USB Type-C ports, which will be used for charging and data transfer. Unlike the Galaxy Z Fold 4, which has an under-display selfie camera, the Samsung folding laptop might have a regular selfie camera on top of the display like a standard laptop.

The laptop is expected to use a similar hinge system to the one on the Galaxy Z Fold 4 and the device is expected to run on Windows 11 OS. As of now, there is no word on the launch date of the Samsung folding laptop.