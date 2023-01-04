CES 2023: Samsung’s Flex Hybrid prototype can fold and slide at the same time

Samsung Display demonstrated its next-generation OLED display devices at CES 2023, including a “Flex Hybrid” scream that will combine both foldable and slideable capabilities into one display. The Flex Hybrid display will serve as a prototype for future laptops and other devices from the company.

Samsung Flex Hybrid

The Flex Hybrid, which has been showcased at the world’s largest tech event, combines two technologies into one device. The left side of the display uses a foldable screen technology while the right side of the screen is slideable. Simply put, the 10.5-inch display can be switched to a larger 12.4-inch screen with a 16:10 aspect ratio when users want more screen real estate.

The Samsung Flex Duet display slides out from both sides of the screen. (Image credit: Samsung)

Samsung Flex Slidable Solo, Flex Slidable Duet

The Samsung Flex Slidable Solo and Duet are two 17-inch large-screen slidable displays that the company earlier previewed at the Intel innovation 2022 conference. The Flex Slidable Solo can expand its screen in one direction while the Flex Slidable Duet can expand its screen in two directions. The displays are portable at 13 to 14 inches before sliding, but they can be expanded to about 17.3 inches when users feel they need more screen real estate.

Samsung's ultra-wide QD-OLED monitor display. (Image credit: Samsung)

Upgraded QD-OLED devices

Samsung first unveiled its QD-OLED display technology at CES 2022, with the promise of unprecedented colour and image quality without distortion from any viewing angle. This year, Samsung has presented an advanced version of the technology— QD-OLED 2023. New additions to the 2023 lineup of QD-OLED devices include a large 77-inch TV and a new 49-inch ultra-wide monitor.

Samsung's Digital Cockpit technology is aimed at the self-driving car market. (Image credit: Samsung)

Samsung Digital Cockpit

During CES 2023, Samsung unveiled its first product designed for use in automobiles—the Samsung Digital Cockpit. The product combines a 34-inch and 15.6-inch display and is aimed at the self-driving car market. The device has a 700R curvature which Samsung says is optimal for viewing experience in driving mode. The large screen can be used to display entertainment when vehicles are in self-driving mode.