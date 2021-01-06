Samsung ‘First Look 2021’ event tonight: How to watch livestream, what to expect

Samsung will kick off CES 2021 excitement by holding its first media event of the year later tonight. Just don’t expect Samsung to show off the Galaxy S21 range yet. Today’s event is likely about new display technology, which the South Korean major has been teasing for days. You can learn about everything else we expect, plus how to stream the event, from here.

When is Samsung’s ‘First Look 2021’ event?

Samsung has announced a First Look 2021 event for January 6. The keynote is set to start at 11 am EST (approx 9:30 pm Indian Standard Time)

How to watch Samsung’s ‘First Look 2021’ event online?

Samsung has already confirmed the event is virtual-only due to the pandemic, and will be streamed online. The tech major said it will be live streaming the event on its official website as well as YouTube.

The invite hints at more than just TVs. (Image credit: Samsung) The invite hints at more than just TVs. (Image credit: Samsung)

What to expect from Samsung’s ‘First Look 2021’ event?

Typically, Samsung usually a First Look event to unveil new TVs, though the invite hints at more than televisions. Samsung promising to show the “future of the display” through the latest Samsung technologies and “visions.” Details are scant at the moment, but the invite and a series of teasers make it clear that Samsung will go beyond TVs. We don’t know exactly what to expect, but there is a solid chance Samsung might unveil a flexible TV or rollable screens.

To be clear, Samsung has already confirmed that it will offer MicroLED TVs from early 2021. We expect Samsung to launch a series of products – most likely TVs, laptops and monitors – with MiniLEDs. The MiniLED will be the rage this year, and a lot many companies will launch TVs and laptops with this display technology. In fact, Apple is also rumoured to launch new iPad Pros and MacBooks with a MiniLED display.

Samsung is holding multiple press events this month. On January 11, Samsung will hold its CES 2021 conference, followed by an Exynos event scheduled for January 12. The Galaxy Unpacked event meanwhile is scheduled for January 14. We are expecting Samsung to launch the Galaxy S21 range and a slew of accessories during the event.