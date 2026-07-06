Samsung eyes record quarterly profit as AI memory boom drives chip sales

Samsung is expected to post another record quarterly profit, driven by soaring demand for AI memory chips.(Image: Reuters)

Samsung Electronics is likely to estimate that its operating profit jumped about 18-fold to another record high from a year earlier in the second quarter, as AI growth continues to strain memory supply and push chip prices higher.

On Tuesday, the world’s largest memory chipmaker by sales is likely to flag an operating profit of 86 trillion won ($56.35 billion) for the April to June quarter, according to an LSEG SmartEstimate based on forecasts from 30 analysts, weighted toward those with the best track records.

Up from 4.7 trillion won a year ⁠earlier, this ​would mark a third consecutive quarter of record operating profit for Samsung, reflecting a prolonged memory shortage, as booming demand for AI inference infrastructure continues to outpace supply growth from global memory manufacturers.