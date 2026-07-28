Samsung absorbs EMI interest on phones to ease buyer burden: JB Park

While monthly EMI plans make high-end phones accessible in India, this financing model could come under threat as surging memory costs make the premium devices more expensive.

Written by: Anuj Bhatia
6 min readNew DelhiJul 28, 2026 02:01 PM IST
SamsungLast week, the South Korean company refreshed its foldable smartphone lineup with three new models: the Flip 8, Fold 8, and Fold 8 Ultra. (Image: Anuj Bhatia/The Indian Express)
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As many Indians continue to feel the pinch of an uneven economy and rising living costs, a top Samsung executive says the company is doing everything it can to ease the burden on consumers by absorbing the interest costs on EMI financing for its flagship smartphones.

“There are two components in EMI. One is the interest component, and the other is the device cost itself. In markets like the US or Europe, we have a subsidy from the operator that is spread out among the monthly subscription fees so that customers pay for the voice and data. But in an open market like India, the EMI cost includes the interest, which Samsung is bearing,” J B Park, President and CEO, Samsung Southwest Asia, told indianexpress.com on the sidelines of the Galaxy Unpacked in London last week.

Samsung Galaxy J B Park, President and CEO, Samsung Southwest Asia. (Image: Anuj Bhatia/The Indian Express)

“So, we are giving back, even though the cost of the device has been going up. We are bearing the cost of the interest for 24 to 30 months even on the flagship devices. That’s how we are trying to give back to customers,” Park added.

Monthly EMI plans and cashback offers play an important role in making high-end smartphones more accessible to consumers in India. Companies like Samsung and Apple have benefited immensely from this financing model, which has changed the way consumers purchase expensive smartphones and helped both phone makers expand their reach to a broader customer base.

Also Read | Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 8 hands-on: Wide phones are back, and how

However, this financing model could come under pressure as surging memory costs and tight supplies make premium smartphones more expensive worldwide, a trend that has hit consumer sentiment hard, particularly in India. If the memory crunch—driven largely by artificial intelligence (AI) data centres hogging all the available RAM—persists, it could further increase smartphone prices, leading to higher EMI payments for consumers and additional pressure on their pockets.

Samsung Galaxy All new Samsung hardware will begin shipping on August 7. (Image: Anuj Bhatia/The Indian Express)

Even though Samsung, the world’s largest smartphone maker, has a hefty cash cushion, supply chain leverage, and a customer base numbering in the millions, it also faces greater business uncertainty than smaller rivals. Its exposure higher in the market because, in recent years, the company has doubled down on ultra-premium smartphones. While these devices generate higher profit margins per unit, they are also more expensive to produce and market. A company as large as Samsung has little room to absorb higher production costs, especially at a time when the economy is already grappling with inflationary pressures.

For Samsung, despite navigating component shortages and rising production costs, the company still has the luxury of betting on new form factors and targeting affluent consumers who are willing to pay a premium for its flagship devices in a tight economy.

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Foldables: More than 20% of Samsung’s flagship smartphone sales

Last week, the South Korean company refreshed its foldable smartphone lineup with three new models: the Flip 8, Fold 8, and Fold 8 Ultra. While Samsung retained its Book-style foldable design for the premium Ultra model, the Fold 8 (priced at Rs 1,79,999 onwards) version is aimed at a broader audience, featuring a shorter and wider form factor that is better suited for watching videos, reading, and gaming.

All new Samsung hardware will begin shipping on August 7, but there is growing interest in the wider foldable devices, with many industry insiders calling it the biggest smartphone clash of the year. Samsung is getting a head start on Apple, which is expected to unveil a similar passport-style design for its first foldable iPhone in September.

Samsung Galaxy Samsung has been a leading player in the foldable smartphone segment, both globally and in India. (Image: Anuj Bhatia/The Indian Express)

Phones with this square-shaped design have underperformed commercially in the past, but Samsung and Apple remain confident that the new form factor—this time introduced in a foldable format—can help revive a stagnant smartphone market that has shown signs of maturity in recent years.

Park said more than 20 per cent of Samsung’s flagship smartphone sales come from foldables, and the company expects the segment to continue growing. International Data Corporation (IDC) expects the foldable phone market to grow 20 per cent year-over-year in 2026 and another 20 per cent in 2027, reaching 24.4 million units this year and 29.3 million units in 2027. The foldables segment has outperformed the broader smartphone market despite accounting for only 2.2 per cent of global smartphone shipments.

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Also Read | Samsung just took a huge gamble on a passport-shaped foldable ahead of Apple’s entry

Samsung has been a leading player in the foldable smartphone segment, both globally and in India. More importantly, sales of high-end smartphones in India have been booming in recent quarters, even as the overall smartphone market has been shrinking. A massive consumer base and rising demand from smaller cities make the premium smartphone segment highly lucrative for companies like Samsung and Apple.

“We sell almost 65 per cent of our flagship devices in tier 2, tier 3 and rural markets. So, flagship sales are not limited to just tier 1 cities or the top 10 metro cities. We have seen the rural market growing in double-digits, much faster than metros,” Park told select media in London last week.

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Anuj Bhatia
Anuj Bhatia

Anuj Bhatia is an Assistant Editor at indianexpress.com with a career spanning over a decade. Active in the domain since 2011, he has established himself as a distinct voice in tech journalism, specializing in long-form narratives that bridge the gap between complex innovation and consumer lifestyle. Experience & Career: Anuj has been a key contributor to The Indian Express since late 2016. Prior to his current tenure, he served as a Senior Tech Writer at My Mobile magazine and held a role as a reviewer and tech writer at Gizbot. His professional trajectory reflects a rigorous commitment to technology reporting, backed by a postgraduate degree from Banaras Hindu University. Expertise & Focus Areas: Anuj’s reporting covers the spectrum of personal technology, characterized by a unique blend of modern analysis and historical context. His key focus areas include: Core Technology: Comprehensive coverage of smartphones, personal computers, apps, and lifestyle tech. Deep-Dive Narratives: Specializes in composing longer-form feature articles and explainers that explore the intersection of history, technology, and popular culture. Global & Local Scope: Reports extensively on major international product launches from industry titans like Apple and Google, while simultaneously covering the ecosystem of indie and home-grown tech startups. Niche Interests: A dedicated focus on vintage technology and retro gaming, offering readers a nostalgic yet analytical perspective on the evolution of tech. Authoritativeness & Trust Anuj is a trusted voice in the industry, recognized for his ability to de-jargonize trending topics and provide context to rapid technological advancements. His authority is reinforced by his on-ground presence at major international tech conferences and his nuanced approach to product reviews. By balancing coverage of the world's most valuable tech brands with emerging startups, he offers a holistic and objective view of the global technology landscape. Find all stories by Anuj Bhatia here. You can find Anuj on Linkedin. ... Read More

 

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